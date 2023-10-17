Southside Claps Back At Funny Marco After He Says He Was Uncomfortable With Interview

A recent interview Funny Marco conducted with Southside and G Herbo is garnering all kinds of attention online. In a post made after the video, Marco explained that he was uncomfortable and upset with how it went. But in the comments of one of a repost of the video one fan explains why he's garnering very little sympathy. "This N*gga make a living making ppl uncomfortable…😒 now somebody do it to him and it’s a problem 😂 it’s cool with you do it," his comment reads.

Southside clearly felt similarly, as he went on an entire rant aimed at Marco. South talks about how he's been made out to be the bad guy in almost any situation he's in. That transitioned into a profanity-laced statement both defending himself and further attacking Marco. Many in the replies to that video expressed their distaste for what Herbo brought to the interview and explained that it could have gone better without him. Check out the full video and variety of fan responses below.

Read More: Southside Disputes Jermaine Dupri’s Claim About Inventing “Making It Rain”

Southside Rant About Funny Marco

Earlier today, new video emerged from behind the scenes of the interview that changed a lot of people's perspectives on it. The video showed G Herbo and Southside breaking a 30k watch that Funny Marco owned. "Marco I know you try to stay in character most of the time but I promise we wouldn’t be mad if you swung on both of them," one of the top comments on the post reads.

As he often does in viral stories, Toosii took the opportunity to slide in and contribute to the discussion. "I should have disrespected Marco a*s how Herb did for saying that was my d*mn kids," he tweeted. That's in reference to another interview Marco did where he tried deliberately to make Toosii uncomfortable. What do you think of Southside's rant about his interview with Funny Marco? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Yung Miami & Southside’s Daughter Turns 4: “Happy Birthday To My Life-Sized Barbie”

[Via]