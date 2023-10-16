Yung Miami & Southside’s Daughter Turns 4: “Happy Birthday To My Life-Sized Barbie”

For some reason, Libra season seems to have more celebrity birthdays than any of the other astrological signs. Of course, we're not complaining, as they're famously known for their beautiful aesthetics and flirtatious personalities. We've already seen people like Cardi B and Shenseea celebrate in style, and now, it's time for one of our favourite rap divas to step into mommy mode for her little one's fourth birthday. Yung Miami's daughter, Summer Miami, is officially another year older, and the City Girl made sure to go all out with her co-parent Southside to make the little one feel special.

"Happy 4th Birthday to my life-sized Barbie," the podcaster captioned her commemorative Instagram post. "I love you so much my little superstar 💗💗💗." Just as much a beauty queen as her mother, Summer showed off her modelling skills in Caresha's cute video, sporting clip-on Chanel earrings while posing in a doll box filled with adorable pink outfits and designer bags. On her Story, the "Act Bad" artist happily filmed her daughter lounging in the pool and smiling with her Minnie Mouse balloon.

Yung Miami's Mini-Me Celebrates Her Birthday in Style

When it was Southside's turn to share his love for Summer, the producer penned a sweet message. "Happy birthday my beautiful daughter. I love [you] so much, I don't care what's going [on] you have the power to brighten my day. I love you Summer, [today] is your day," the proud father declared.

Being able to spend Summer's fourth birthday together was probably a huge stress relief for Yung Miami amid the backlash she's facing from this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. For the second consecutive time, her Caresha Please podcast took home a prize, upsetting many male media personalities in the industry. Read her response to Charlamagne Tha God's diss at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

