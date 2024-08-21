DaBaby Could Owe DaniLeigh’s Brother A Massive Check For Bowling Alley Fight

Brandon Bills is not backing down.

Back in February of 2022, DaBaby and his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills got into a heated brawl at a bowling alley. Shortly after, Bills filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of attacking him for no reason. He alleged that he suffered both mentally and physically as a result of the encounter. Early on, it was unclear exactly how much he was seeking in damages.

Now, however, In Touch Weekly has reportedly gotten ahold of this number via court documents. According to them, Bills is seeking $2 million in damages and another $2 million in special damages. The outlet adds that he's claiming to have “severe injuries, psychological damage, and medical bills."

Brandon Bills Reportedly Wants $4 Million From DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby performs onstage during "Rolling Loud Presents: DaBaby Live Show Killa" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This new detail arrives amid reports that Bills has struggled to serve DaBaby with the lawsuit. In April, it was even revealed that Bills asked the court for permission to take out an ad in a local newspaper to inform the rapper of the suit. He's been trying to serve him with it since July of 2023. In Touch Weekly's latest update claims that a judge has signed off on the request. This means that he's now free to do so.

Bills' lawsuit isn't the only legal issue DaBaby's dealing with these days, however. Last month, he also accepted a plea deal in a 2020 assault case. He's accused of attacking a 65-year-old man, whose home he rented for a music video, after being confronted for having too many people there. What do you think of DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills reportedly seeking a whopping $4 million from DaBaby over their bowling alley altercation? Are you surprised by this number or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.