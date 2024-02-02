Tiffany Haddish Accepts Plea Deal In LA DUI Case

In November of last year, Tiffany Haddish was arrested and hit with her second DUI. The arrest reportedly took place after the comedian fell asleep behind the wheel of her car, where authorities found her parked improperly. She was released only hours later, and back onstage doing stand-up in record time, despite facing two misdemeanor DUI charges. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers,” she joked onstage that same evening.

Luckily for her, however, those misdemeanor charges have since been dropped. The Haunted Mansion actress appeared in court in LA today where she accepted a plea deal. As part of the agreement, Haddish was convicted of reckless driving and pleaded no contest to the traffic violation, according to TMZ.

Tiffany Haddish Pleads No Contest To Reckless Driving

Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

This means that Haddish won't be spending more time behind bars any time soon, though her Georgia DUI case is still up in the air. "Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed -- and looks forward to this being behind her," her attorney Alex Spiro says. Following her arrest, Haddish shared plans to "get some help" in order to avoid something similar happening again in the future.

“This will never happen again," she told ET in November. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.” It's unclear what exactly Haddish has in mind in terms of help. In recent weeks, however, she appears to be back to her typical online antics. What do you think of Tiffany Haddish getting her two misdemeanor DUI charges dropped? What about her accepting a reckless driving conviction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

