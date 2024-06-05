Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd Pretended To Be His Twin After Arrest, Court Docs Allege

Allegedly, police quickly determined that Kodiyakredd was lying once they checked his state ID.

Island Boys member Kodiyakredd, born Franky Venegas, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale and hit with various driving-related charges. He's accused of reckless driving and using a false ID, as well as operating a vehicle without a valid license. Venegas was released the following day, telling social media followers that he was arrested "for no reason." Now, new details of the arrest have been made public, revealing what allegedly happened after officers pulled him over in his yellow Corvette Stingray.

Legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop claim that police spotted the Island Boy speeding into a parking lot. Shortly after, they received a call about Venegas' Corvette and another vehicle near various people allegedly holding guns. As officers confronted the Florida-born internet star, he allegedly identified himself as "Alex," his twin brother also known as Flyysoulja.

Kodiyakredd Accused Of Reckless Driving, False ID, And More

They later located his state ID and quickly discovered that he was allegedly posing as his twin, and he was taken to jail. He didn't appear to be too fazed by the arrest, providing fans with a nonchalant update shortly after his release. "I'm out by the way," he announced. "I came out early as f*ck in the morning, y'all know what time it is... I'm gonna be chillin', I don't give a f*ck." Fortunately, it doesn't seem as though his twin brother had any issue with allegedly being impersonated either, as he was among the first to show Kodiyakredd love online amid news of his legal issues. "Free him. Flysoulja x kodiyakredd real brother got you," he wrote on TikTok.

What do you think of Island Boys' Kodiyakredd allegedly trying to pretend he was his brother while he was getting arrested? Are you surprised or not? What about him getting accused of reckless driving, using a false ID, and operating a vehicle without a valid license? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

