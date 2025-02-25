Island Boys Confirm Break Up After Member Franky Venegas Arrested

Island Boys were never intended to last very long. The TikTok brainchild of brothers Franky and Alex Venegas was a fad from the moment it exploded in 2021. They got lots of views, sure, but they were also clowned by artists in the music world. Island Boys made a longer go than most people would've guessed, but the end has arrived. Or rather, the end arrived a year ago and none of us noticed. Alex Venegas told TMZ that Island Boys are broken up, and have been for quite a while.

Alex broke his silence on the group after his brother Franky was arrested in Naples over the weekend. The TikToker told the outlet that he has not seen eye to eye with his brother for months, and felt that they needed time apart to grow. Furthermore, Alex packed up his things and moved out of their shared Florida home over a year ago. He felt that Franky's aggressive lifestyle doesn't mesh with what he wants to do, but he did not write his brother off by any means. Island Boys was about partying and doing provocative things. Conversely, Alex Venegas recently became a father and considers himself a "family man."

Why Was Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested?

Franky Venegas was pulled over by Florida police on Sunday, February 23. It was originally meant to be a traffic stop, but police found prescription pills and an unregistered handgun on Franky's person. He tried to claim the pills weren't his, then reportedly changed his story and claimed that he had a prescription for them. When asked for proof, however, Franky had nothing. Franky was arrested and taken to Naples Jail Center. New York Post confirmed that he was charged with possession of an altered firearm, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a prescription.

TMZ asked Alex whether he plans to help Franky with his recent arrest. He made it clear that he'd made efforts to aid Franky with lawyer fees in the past, but felt it was never appreciated. Alex went as far as to claim that Franky criticized him, stating: "You've done nothing for me." Hopefully these two brothers find reconciliation in the future.