Island Boys Banned On Kick For Streaming Disgusting Act Of Violence

The Island Boys are at it again.

Overall the Island Boys are two twins who have angered a whole lot of people with their actions. Although they have tried to remain relevant, it has been extremely hard for them to do so. After all, their gimmick has run stale. We are no longer in the clout era. If these two wanted to be famous, we would have to roll the clock back to 2018 where anyone with their output would immediately skyrocket to internet superstardom.

These days, the twins can be found over on Kick, where they do some IRL streams that always seem to get attention for the wrong reasons. Over the weekend, the Island Boys found themselves at the center of some controversy as they were banned from the platform. Why? You may ask. Well, it is because one of the brothers slapped a woman in the face. This caused a huge commotion, and subsequently, Kick took immediate action.

Island Boys Continue To Do Ridiculous Stunts

It is interesting that Kick actually suspended these two given the fact that the platform has a horrible track record as it pertains to never taking action against its creators. Overall, Kick has fancied itself as the free speech platform. Moreover, they have been accused of harboring creators who are trying to talk to minors online. Needless to say, the platform is trying to turn a new leaf and change its ways before things get too out of hand.