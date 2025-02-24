Island Boys Member Franky Venegas Reportedly Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Florida

Among the many viral TikTok sensations who have been arrested over the years amid their antics, the Island Boys may be among the most infamous. Now, duo member Franky Venegas – also known as Kodiyakredd – has yet again been arrested by authorities in Florida according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement took him in on Sunday (February 23) in Naples on gun and drug charges, specifically possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of an altered firearm. Deputies had pulled over a Corvette with Venegas in it on Oil Well road for not stopping completely when they found these items.

The Island Boys' Franky Venegas was the passenger, and 25-year-old Olivia DuBois was the driver. Authorities found seven oxycodone pills and five oxycodone-acetaminophen pills on the passenger side's floorboard. While the viral star denied that the pills were his, he did claim to have a prescription for them, which he failed to provide evidence of. In addition, cops found a handgun inside a brown bag on the passenger side. Someone had spray-painted the gun blue and removed its serial number, whereas the bag also reportedly contained a plastic straw with white powder inside it.

Who Are The Island Boys?

Following this search, law enforcement took Franky Venegas to the Naples Jail Center, where he now faces felony charges following multiple past arrests. For those unaware, the Island Boys are a controversial rap duo that Kick recently banned for live-streaming an act of physical violence. They blew up on TikTok via their "I'm An Island Boy" track in 2021, and engaged in many antics, controversies, and questionable behaviors since then. Of course, they are not nearly as popular now as they were back then during the height of their meme potential.