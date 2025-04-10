Kodiyakredd Alleges The Island Boys Were Paid $14 Million To Make Adult Content Together

Kodiyakredd of the popular Florida TikTok rap duo the Island Boys recently appeared on Adin Ross' "Brand Risk 006" event as a scheduled fighter, but that wasn't the most notable part of his participation on the Kick stream. During a big panel event, it seems like people teased him, real name Franky Venegas, for his explicit content with his brother, fellow Island Boy Alex Venegas – also known as Flyysoulja. According to Franky, an agency paid him $6 million to make adult content with Alex on Only Fans, whereas they allegedly paid his brother $8 million. It's unclear exactly what "content" he's referring to or the explicit extent of it, but most folks don't really want to find out.

Rather, they're interested in who would ever pay them for this activity, as people take strong issue with these familial relations and question why they are still popular in the first place. It's precisely because of antics like these. However, it seems like the Island Boys are no more. The duo seemed to confirm they broke up following Kodiyakredd's arrest on gun and drug charges in Florida.

Who Are The Island Boys?

For those unaware, the Island Boys are two brothers from Florida who went viral for their attempts to start a rap career in the early 2020s. Their song "I'm An Island Boy" quickly went viral thanks to their image and antics with other viral social media content creators, provocateurs, and the like. These moves have even resulted in bans from streaming plaforms in the past. Back in July of 2023, a video of the two of them kissing sparked a lot of controversy, although it seems like this was all for attention and clout. Shocker... Nevertheless, people found the antic problematic and disturbing for various reasons, but it looks like they still allegedly got a massive bag for it.

Meanwhile, among the Island Boys' various legal issues and other personal controversies, folks just can't resist a good bit of voyeuristic discourse around these lewd antics. It seems like they will engage in them separately rather than as a duo moving forward, although this could just be another play for attention. Either way, $14 million is a pretty sketchy number in many fans' eyes.

