Island Boys Escorted Out By Security After Igniting Fight At Adin Ross Boxing Event

The Island Boys stirred chaos once again—this time at Adin Ross’ high-profile boxing event, where their night ended in embarrassment and ejection. Franky Venegas, better known as Kodiyakredd, stepped into the ring for his debut match, but it was Twitch streamer Oblivion who stole the spotlight. In front of 390,000 live viewers, Oblivion delivered a decisive first-round knockout, silencing the viral duo in less than three minutes.

As the referee waved off the match, emotions ran high. Alex Venegas, known as Flyysoulja and the other half of the infamous twins, climbed into the ring, attempting to confront Oblivion alongside his brother. Security intervened before anything escalated, escorting the Island Boys out of the venue. The disruption brought the bout to an abrupt end, overshadowing even the odd spectacle of NFL star Sauce Gardner and rapper Ice Spice appearing together on the kiss cam—and completely ignoring each other.

Island Boys Fight

In a recent livestream promoting the boxing event, Kodiyakredd claimed he and his brother earned $14 million for an OnlyFans promotional stunt involving a kiss between the twins. “You think I’m doing that for free?” he snapped at panelists. “They helped promote it. I made six, my brother made eight.” The comment drew swift backlash. Not long after, the duo were banned from the platform. Despite their social media success, the Island Boys’ antics continue to push boundaries in ways that raise eyebrows more than applause. Their behavior at Ross’ event was less about sportsmanship and more about spectacle. Even in defeat, they leaned into controversy, choosing confrontation over humility.

Oblivion, by contrast, left with a win and the spotlight, reportedly netting UFC CEO Dana White a tidy $10,000 wager in the process. The Island Boys, meanwhile, exited the building as they entered—loud, dramatic, and utterly polarizing. Their presence may draw views, but their reputation now hinges more on spectacle than artistry. Whether that strategy sustains them beyond viral moments remains to be seen. For now, the Island Boys are once again trending for all the wrong reasons.