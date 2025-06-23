The Island Boys are certainly a controversial bunch, and the same can be said of Charleston White. Given this information, it is only fitting Adin Ross would make them fight in a celebrity boxing match.

Overall, it was KodiyakRedd who decided to represent the brothers. Coming into his fight against the 48-year-old White, he had a pitiful record of 0-2. Well, that record is now 0-3 after the latest match.

Following a flurry of big hits from KodiyakRedd, White decided to stop playing around. In the video below, you can see him lay down a massive hit that ultimately shocked the Islands Boys star to his core. It was a punch to the head, and it did some real damage.

With just 30 seconds left in the round, KodiyakRedd decided to wave off the fight, and throw in the towel. It was a bizarre scene, however, Charleston White took it. He was elated as the referee revealed that he had one by technical knockout. Although it was great for him, it was clearly an embarrassment for the Island Boy.

Charleston White KodiyakRedd Boxing Match

These kinds of boxing matches are purely about skeptical, and have very little to do with the beauty of the actual sport. In the eyes of a lot of boxing fans, these types of events are actually a blight on the sport.

However, there are still plenty of fans who enjoy the drama of it all. As a result, Adin Ross will probably never stop doing these. If they make him money, he is going to do it. Kick and Stake love the attention, and Charleston White certainly helped bring them that on Sunday night.