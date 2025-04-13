Charleston White Gets Pressed By The Mother Of Flyysoulja's Child For Mocking Their Baby

It seems like a combat sports event hosted by Adin Ross made tensions flare up quite easily, as Charleston White almost got into it with the mother of Flyysoulja's child. This is just the latest viral antic White found himself in, and the Island Boys seem no closer to avoiding their salacious social media presence. Basically, the woman went up to the social media personality and pressed him for making fun of her baby, but she eventually walked away. Charleston couldn't help but laugh and smile as she got up in his face, and he did not hesitate to double down once she left the altercation.

"The baby still ugly!" Charleston White trolled. "I don't give a damn what she says. That don't take away from what that baby look like. Just hopefully, the baby grow up to be something better than what his daddy look like. And behave much better. B***h f***ing with me about her baby. She know what that baby look like. She made it, I didn't." It seems like White won't budge on this particular argument.

Another Charleston White hot take concerns his recent message to Ukraine. "I just want to say to everybody, f**k Ukraine," he exclaimed on social media. "We don’t give a damn about Vladimir Putin going over there, bombing them people. F**k them people. [...] F**k Ukraine. We don’t give a damn about Russia or Ukraine. Not no n***a. [...] They didn’t have nobody when we needed somebody for Tamir Rice. [...] Is the clubs open this weekend? When is the next pair of Michael Jordan tennis shoes coming out? We don't give a f**k if Russia wipe out Ukraine tonight."