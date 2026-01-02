Island Boys' Franky Venegas Reportedly Had Fentanyl Residue On His Debit Card

The Island Boys are no stranger to legal trouble, and brother Franky Venegas (also known as Kodiyakredd) is the latest to get in hot water. Per TMZ, authorities in Florida reportedly arrested him on New Year's Eve (Wednesday, December 31) on drug charges. We now have more details on the situation.

According to the outlet, Venegas is currently behind bars after police found drug paraphernalia in his possession that tested positive for traces of fentanyl. Not only that, but his debit card also reportedly had traces of fentanyl. It was allegedly coated in white powder that tested positive, and a cut straw also tested positive.

Before this discovery, police reportedly pulled Kodiyakredd and a female friend over for a routine traffic stop. They were allegedly acting suspicious, per the publication. During officials' search of the vehicle, they reportedly found Zolpidem tartrate (Ambien) without prescription amid a bag with other pills that the woman had prescriptions for. After this is when they found the fentanyl traces.

Franky Venegas is reportedly spending his time now at the Collier County Jail in Naples without bond. This is due to the Island Boy's present bond for a February arrest connected to gun charges. He allegedly possessed, sold, and delivered a firearm with a modified serial number.

Who Are The Island Boys?

For those blissfully unaware, the Island Boys are a viral punching bag on the Internet, for the most part. They had a bit of a hit in 2021 with their song "I'm An Island Boy." But most of their headlines since concern viral antics, legal trouble, fights between them, incest allegations, and more.

What's more is that Franky Venegas found himself in other hip-hop controversies. For example, when a group of men invaded 6ix9ine's home earlier this year, rumors spread that Kodiyakredd was one of the perpetrators. He quickly denied these allegations.

Nevertheless, it didn't take long for legal trouble to dog him once more. We'll see if we get any more updates on this situation and how it will affect Venegas' already existing legal troubles. As for his brother, Alex Venegas (AKA Flyysoulja), he is reportedly at odds with his other half. Perhaps they are now two distinct wholes.