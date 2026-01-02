Grok, Twitter's AI chatbot, has been a controversial addition to the app and Iggy Azalea is one of many against the tool.

Lastly, some of the backlash directed at the "Black Widow" performer could stem from her NSFW comments made on her past streams with N3on. "I'll smack my butt if we win, only if we win," she told the streamer as they were seemingly playing casino games. Her playful behavior led to furious rumors that she and N3on had been sleeping together.

However, some Grok users have used it for their own amusement or for more inappropriate reasons. The latter includes editing photos of real younger girls and taking their clothes off. That's been the sad trend as of late. It won't make these people totally nude, but that's ultimately not the point here.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and turned it into X in 2023, many longtime users haven't been too happy with the rebranding. One reason why is the addition of its in-house AI chatbot, Grok. Added to the platform for all users in 2024, it's just like ChatGPT. You can ask it all sorts of questions, help you make job resumes, and more.

