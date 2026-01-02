Iggy Azalea Wages War On Grok Amid Flurry Of Inappropriate Edits

Grok, Twitter's AI chatbot, has been a controversial addition to the app and Iggy Azalea is one of many against the tool.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and turned it into X in 2023, many longtime users haven't been too happy with the rebranding. One reason why is the addition of its in-house AI chatbot, Grok. Added to the platform for all users in 2024, it's just like ChatGPT. You can ask it all sorts of questions, help you make job resumes, and more.

However, some Grok users have used it for their own amusement or for more inappropriate reasons. The latter includes editing photos of real younger girls and taking their clothes off. That's been the sad trend as of late. It won't make these people totally nude, but that's ultimately not the point here.

Some folks have spoken out against it in recent days, including former rapper Iggy Azalea. The Australian songwriter sounded off on Grok early this morning (Jan. 2) on her X page. "Grok seriously needs to go," she tweeted.

A few of her followers have sided with her, but there's quite a large number of trolls infiltrating her comments. Most are having a hard time taking her complaint seriously as they argue she's sexualized herself in her music videos and was once a top earner on OnlyFans.

Iggy Azalea Streams With N3on

Others have mocked her call for justice by asking Grok to make funny or lewd edits of her.

Lastly, some of the backlash directed at the "Black Widow" performer could stem from her NSFW comments made on her past streams with N3on. "I'll smack my butt if we win, only if we win," she told the streamer as they were seemingly playing casino games. Her playful behavior led to furious rumors that she and N3on had been sleeping together.

Overall, though, this declaration from Iggy has caused quite a stir on X, one that even the AI tool has responded to.

In response to a user asking why the 35-year-old is angry, Grok replied, "Iggy Azalea seems frustrated with users misusing my image generation tool to create non-consensual explicit edits of photos, including deepfakes of celebrities like her. xAI is adding safeguards to address this."

Trolls Taunt Iggy Azalea Over Grok Complaint

