Drake Shows Off Unique Memorabilia Once Owned By Pablo Escobar

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_10132146 (1)
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake is one of the biggest collectors in all of rap and he's just revealed a new purchase he made courtesy of Pablo Escobar's estate.

Drake is like Thanos the way he collects rare collectibles and memorabilia. He'll get his hands on anything, too. Whether it's a Bob Ross painting or another rapper's chain, he's got everything you could possibly imagine. That's especially true for hip-hop jewelry and other music gems.

But most recently, The Boy has added maybe his most random item to his growing collection. Per his Instagram Story as caught by Akademiks TV, he's revealed himself to be the proud owner of a hat once owned by Pablo Escobar.

The Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel is one of the most infamous criminals in more modern history. He was also one of the wealthiest, adding to his power and control over the drug trading market.

Whether or not Drake admires the despised figure remains unknown. Regardless, Escobar's reputation didn't deter the rapper from buying a vintage corduroy Boston Celtics hat he wore. He showed proof of Escobar wearing said cap in a subsequent Story post.

Fans in the comments section asked X's AI chatbot Grok how much it went for and according to its research it sold for a pretty healthy price.

It says that Escobar's estate put it up for $75,000 on eBay with no auction available. Grok says it sold for that price, but we are going to take all of this information with a grain of salt for now.

Read More: T.I. Claims He Has Paperwork Proving 50 Cent Is A Snitch

Drake McDonald's Meal

However, it wouldn't be shocking if that turned out to be the case. Drake appears to have bought some other items from Escobar's estate; however, that isn't confirmed either.

While $75,000 is obviously steep for a Celtics hat that would have been worth much less if it weren't owned by someone of such magnitude, Drake's got deep pockets.

They are assumedly going to be much fatter after this OVO and McDonald's collab drops. Posters of this linkup were spotted in Toronto earlier this week that read, "Where night owls land." Whatever the joint effort is, it's arriving on February 17.

Many are assuming it's going to be a celebrity meal, adding to the fast-food chain's extensive list of "Famous Orders." Tons of rappers have teamed up with the golden arches such as Travis Scott, Cardi B, Saweetie, Offset, and more.

Read More: Cardi B's Set List Emerges As "Little Miss Drama Tour" Begins

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Drake Fans Suspect McDonald's Meal Music Drake Fans Suspect He Has A McDonald’s Celebrity Meal On The Way
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes?
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0