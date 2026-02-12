Drake is like Thanos the way he collects rare collectibles and memorabilia. He'll get his hands on anything, too. Whether it's a Bob Ross painting or another rapper's chain, he's got everything you could possibly imagine. That's especially true for hip-hop jewelry and other music gems.

But most recently, The Boy has added maybe his most random item to his growing collection. Per his Instagram Story as caught by Akademiks TV, he's revealed himself to be the proud owner of a hat once owned by Pablo Escobar.

The Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel is one of the most infamous criminals in more modern history. He was also one of the wealthiest, adding to his power and control over the drug trading market.

Whether or not Drake admires the despised figure remains unknown. Regardless, Escobar's reputation didn't deter the rapper from buying a vintage corduroy Boston Celtics hat he wore. He showed proof of Escobar wearing said cap in a subsequent Story post.

Fans in the comments section asked X's AI chatbot Grok how much it went for and according to its research it sold for a pretty healthy price.

It says that Escobar's estate put it up for $75,000 on eBay with no auction available. Grok says it sold for that price, but we are going to take all of this information with a grain of salt for now.

Drake McDonald's Meal

However, it wouldn't be shocking if that turned out to be the case. Drake appears to have bought some other items from Escobar's estate; however, that isn't confirmed either.

While $75,000 is obviously steep for a Celtics hat that would have been worth much less if it weren't owned by someone of such magnitude, Drake's got deep pockets.

They are assumedly going to be much fatter after this OVO and McDonald's collab drops. Posters of this linkup were spotted in Toronto earlier this week that read, "Where night owls land." Whatever the joint effort is, it's arriving on February 17.