On the surface, Drake and Logan Paul don't have much in common. However, they crossed paths in a wild way by getting into an intense bidding war. The boxer and YouTuber revealed that he and The Boy were unknowingly fighting over a sought-after Bob Ross painting most likely called "Winter Frost."

He did so during a recent episode of imPAULSIVE with guest Ken Goldin, the founder of Goldin, an auction website for rare collectibles. It's where the Bob Ross piece was listed, with the victor of the battle being Drake in late 2024. It went to the Toronto native for $93,000, which is a public auction record for the late artist.

In the clip caught by Dexerto and Akademiks TV, Logan Paul says he was "a little tipsy" at the time. However, he was eager to get his hands on it. "[Drake] outbid me on a Bob Ross... I’m bidding on this Bob Ross, and someone outbid me. It was well above the estimate. I’m like, who the f*ck could this be?" he recalled.

Goldin, who is legally not allowed to reveal the names of customers during an auction, knew it was Drake all along. He admits he was "dying" as they went back and forth over the Bob Ross. "Of course, I see and I’m like ‘oh sh*t, I wish I could call one of them and say so, Drake won that.'"

When Is Drake Releasing ICEMAN?

Fun fact: If you have been following Dralke's ICEMAN rollout since the beginning, you may recall an Instagram carousel he posted back in May 2025. He hinted at the project and its title with various things that represent "cold" such as icy jewelry.

One of those items included this Bob Ross painting, which is when he revealed himself to be the winner of the delightful piece of art.