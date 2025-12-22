Drake Makes A Promise About "ICEMAN" As Fans Demand Answers

ICEMAN is easily going to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, providing Drake actually drops it. Earlier this year, fans felt as though a release was imminent, especially with the ICEMAN livestreams that were dropping on an almost weekly basis.

Unfortunately, the response to Drake's new songs was tepid at best. While the hardcore fans enjoyed tracks like "What Did I Miss?", the detractors felt as though there was something missing. The artist eventually took the criticisms to heart and got back to work. For months, the artist has been hitting up various vacation spots, cooking up songs with his favorite producers.

On Sunday, the artist did a livestream with BenDaDonnn, and it was here that he got to offer a preview of his new album. There were some snippets played, all while Drizzy was playful about when he will finally drop the project.

"I know what you're waiting on, trust me, we cheffin,'" Drake explained. Clearly, the artist is hearing what the fans are saying. Having said that, his response is an honest one that tempers expectations...for now.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

Drake has not revealed the release date for ICEMAN. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not he will give the release date some time to breathe for a proper rollout, or if he will do a surprise drop.

However, his recent comments do suggest that this album won't be dropping imminently. He is still working on it, and that could take weeks or even months. This is not an album that Drake can afford to rush. It will be his first solo album since beefing with Kendrick Lamar, and rap enthusiasts are hoping for a classic.

If he really wanted to be a troll, he could drop the album on January 16th, which is when A$AP Rocky is dropping Don't Be Dumb. However, given his recent comments, we don't think Drake will have the album ready in time for a move like that.