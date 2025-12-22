Drake Makes A Promise About "ICEMAN" As Fans Demand Answers

BY Alexander Cole 1110 Views
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake is currently in the midst of a rollout for his new album "ICEMAN," and the fans are still wondering when the release will happen.

ICEMAN is easily going to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, providing Drake actually drops it. Earlier this year, fans felt as though a release was imminent, especially with the ICEMAN livestreams that were dropping on an almost weekly basis.

Unfortunately, the response to Drake's new songs was tepid at best. While the hardcore fans enjoyed tracks like "What Did I Miss?", the detractors felt as though there was something missing. The artist eventually took the criticisms to heart and got back to work. For months, the artist has been hitting up various vacation spots, cooking up songs with his favorite producers.

On Sunday, the artist did a livestream with BenDaDonnn, and it was here that he got to offer a preview of his new album. There were some snippets played, all while Drizzy was playful about when he will finally drop the project.

"I know what you're waiting on, trust me, we cheffin,'" Drake explained. Clearly, the artist is hearing what the fans are saying. Having said that, his response is an honest one that tempers expectations...for now.

When Is ICEMAN Dropping?

Drake has not revealed the release date for ICEMAN. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not he will give the release date some time to breathe for a proper rollout, or if he will do a surprise drop.

However, his recent comments do suggest that this album won't be dropping imminently. He is still working on it, and that could take weeks or even months. This is not an album that Drake can afford to rush. It will be his first solo album since beefing with Kendrick Lamar, and rap enthusiasts are hoping for a classic.

If he really wanted to be a troll, he could drop the album on January 16th, which is when A$AP Rocky is dropping Don't Be Dumb. However, given his recent comments, we don't think Drake will have the album ready in time for a move like that.

Either way, this ICEMAN rollout is going to be fascinating, and we can only imagine what Drake has in store.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
