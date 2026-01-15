Kay Flock Files Motion To Appeal His 30-Year Prison Sentence

New York rapper Kay Flock was sentenced to 30 years in mid-December after several guilty convictions tied to four shootings in 2020 and 2021.

These guilty charges stem from four shootings from 2020-2021. They were a means to grow the Sev Side/DOA gang, which Flock is the head man of. Judge Lewis Liman does acknowledge that Flock wasn't the shooter. However, he feels he needs to face consequences for his actions. "I recognize you were not the gunman. In some ways, it was a measure of the fact that you were a leader that you distanced yourself from the shooting."

That's partially because the prosecutors in the "Is Ya Ready" artist's case were pushing for an even harsher result. They sought 50 years for Flock with Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Herman leading the charge. "The defendant faces an aggregate recommended sentence under the United States Sentencing Guidelines of 50 years' imprisonment. [It] would be sufficient, but not greater than necessary, to satisfy the purposes of sentencing. Such a sentence is needed to account for the egregious nature of the defendant's conduct, the extent of the harm he inflicted on those around him, his history and characteristics, and the need to promote respect for the law, to protect the public, to afford adequate deterrence, and to provide for just punishment."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.