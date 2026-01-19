Kay Flock's Lawyer Responds To Rumors That He Was Stabbed In Prison

It's been a rough month and change for New York drill rapper Kay Flock. He's currently trying to fight back against the court to have his massive sentence at least shortened. But if that wasn't enough, there were reports flying all over social media that the 22-year-old had been stabbed.

You can see one of them below from X user Fendi. He shared on Thursday, January 15, that Flock was the recipient of a brutal attack, 18 stabs to be specific. A fight reportedly occurred at a New York prison facility, with another prisoner bringing out a sword of some kind.

Users like Fendi also said that Kay Flock's condition was up in the air, leading to some general worry. However, these "reports" were mere rumors all along, according to the MC's lawyer, Michael T. Ashley. In a statement to XXL caught by Complex, he shared that Flock is doing better than most would probably expect given his situation.

"I am glad to confirm that Mr. Kevin Perez a.k.a. Kay Flock is quite well. We met earlier this week, and I spoke with him moments ago. His spirits remain high and he is resolved to continue to pursue justice in his case. His notice of appeal was recently filed, and various post-conviction remedies are being pursued on his behalf."

How Long Is Kay Flock's Sentence?

But while it's relieving news for his fans, Flock remains in the frying pan, so to speak. He's still facing a brutal prison bid of 30 years and five years of supervision afterwards.

He was found guilty of four charges, with all of them being incredibly serious offenses. Racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, with a firearm discharge offense rounding things out.

These all stem from four shootings from 2020-2021. The judge responsible for the ruling in Flock's case didn't hold him responsible for being a gunman. However, due to his strong gang affiliation and role within it, the court was left no choice but to hand down this severe punishment.