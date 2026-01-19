Yella Beezy's legal team is working on pushing back his February 2 trial date after the rapper's mother recently passed away. He had a court hearing on Friday, January 16, but failed to attend as the family tragedy struck.

“We can confirm his mother’s passing,” his legal team told WFAA in a statement, “We are having another hearing next week to go over some of the pre-trial motions. We will also be discussing a new trial date.”

Why Will Yella Beezy Be On Trial?

Yella Beezy is facing a charge of capital murder after being accused of allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Mo3 in 2020. He has been living on house arrest with electronic monitoring after paying off his bond of $750,000 back in March 2025. Kewon White and Devin Maurice Brown are also facing federal charges related to Mo3’s death

Beezy shared a tribute for his mother on Instagram over the weekend. In doing so, he posted a series of wholesome pictures and videos of them together from throughout the years. "Kim Baby ! where do I start ? My Mama , My Sister , My Best Friend, My World , My Everything…. I’m so empty right now I cant even explain," he wrote in the caption. "I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy…. My BaccBone , My life …. How I’m supposed to live without you ? Who im supposed to talk to everyday ? Send reels too ? Who I’m supposed to Argue with?"

He continued: "It’s been me and you against the world since birth . Can’t nobody go to war about me like you . Take up for me , protect me and my name through it all . God you don’t make mistakes and I’ll never question you , I’m never going against you . Neither will I ever doubt you but I’m hurt and lost and need your strength."

Several people shared supportive messages in the comments section, including Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill, Zaytoven, Bun B, and more.