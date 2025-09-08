Yella Beezy’s Judge Requests "Specifics" To Decide New Bond Modifications In Murder-For-Hire Case

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: American Rapper Yella Beezy performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity at Amplified Night Club on June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Yella Beezy has filed a bond modification, including the claim that his restrictions are affecting his ability to maintain his lifestyle.

Dallas County Judge Chika Anyiam, on August 29, heard arguments on whether rapper Yella Beezy, real name Markies Conway, should be allowed to return to recording studios while awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.

Conway faces prosecution under capital murder for remuneration in connection with the November 2020 killing of rapper Marvin “Mo3” Noble. The case is pending in Dallas County Criminal District Court. Conway's current bond restricts him to home confinement with an ankle monitor. He may request permission to attend events with the court’s approval.

Defense attorney Toby L. Shook filed a motion to modify Conway’s bond conditions, arguing that studio access is essential for sustaining the Dallas artist’s career. Shook maintained that the request was not about expanding Beezy’s social activities but about enabling him to work.

“I hope so. Everyone needs to work a little,” Shook about the possible approval to the proposed motion.

MORE: Yella Beezy Finally Gets Trial Date For Alleged Mo3 Murder Plot

Yella Beezy’s Bond Modifications

When asked whether the modification would resemble Beezy’s prior club-hosting engagements, including an appearance in Arizona, Shook indicated that the proposed conditions would permit broader opportunities. “This is gonna give him more,” he explained. “Not just concerts, but other stuff. We’ll see if it works.”

Prosecutors pushed back, urging the court to require specific safeguards if studio work is permitted. Judge Anyiam ultimately declined to rule immediately, instead requesting additional details before making a determination. She directed the defense to provide information on which studios Conway intends to use, their locations, his hours of work, and whether professional services could supervise the activity.

By adjourning the matter, Judge Anyiam left the motion unresolved but signaled it was not without merit. The request illustrates the tension courts often face in high-profile cases, balancing a defendant’s ability to maintain lawful employment with the need to enforce strict pretrial conditions.

A pretrial hearing in State v. Conway is set for Jan. 9, 2026, with trial scheduled for Feb. 2, 2026. For now, Conway’s bid to return to the recording studio remains undecided, pending further details on how his proposed work can be monitored.

MORE: Yella Beezy Seeks Bond Modification To Return To Thriving Rap Career Ahead Of Upcoming Trial

