Prosecutors Push For Kay Flock To Receive 50-Year Prison Sentence

Kay Flock was once one of the biggest names in Bronx and New York drill as a whole, but a racketeering and assault conviction cut that short. Now, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, prosecutors in his case are pushing for a 50-month prison sentence.

In the filing caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, they accuse Flock of leading a "violent street gang" and influencing violent crime in order to boost his image. "The defendant faces an aggregate recommended sentence under the United States Sentencing Guidelines of 50 years' imprisonment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Herman reportedly wrote. "[It] would be sufficient, but not greater than necessary, to satisfy the purposes of sentencing. Such a sentence is needed to account for the egregious nature of the defendant's conduct, the extent of the harm he inflicted on those around him, his history and characteristics, and the need to promote respect for the law, to protect the public, to afford adequate deterrence, and to provide for just punishment."

A jury acquitted Kay Flock of murder. But prosecutors still want to hold him accountable for it. As for when the sentence will actually come about, Judge Lewis J. Liman is reportedly expected to hand it down before 2025 is over.

Is Kay Flock In Jail?

"I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers," Kay Flock said after the verdict. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain't over until Allah say it's over. I want to thank every one of my fans and supporters. I love y'all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart. [...] And I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too."