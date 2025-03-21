Kay Flock Addresses His RICO Conviction & Murder Acquittal

Kay Flock will receive his sentence for his RICO, firearm, and assault convictions on July 16, almost four years after he entered custody.

Kay Flock hasn't dropped anything since his Make America Flock Again EP back in September of last year, but he still updates his fans on his situation every now and then. He has a massive one to share with his die-hards now, as the court found him guilty of multiple RICO, firearm, and assault charges relating to the 2021 shooting of Hwascar Hernandez. However, the court also acquitted the New York drill rapper of the murder in aid of racketeering charge against him over the Hernandez incident, and it seems like he is very grateful for this despite his overall conviction. He took to his Instagram Story on Friday (March 21) to react to this development and give fans some hopeful words of wisdom.

"I BEAT THE TOP COUNT," Kay Flock wrote of his RICO case's verdicts. "I MADE THE JUDGE CRY 'HE SAID NOW HE NOT FORCE TO GIVE ME LIFE.' ALHAMDULILLAH EVERYTHING GOOD NOT GOOD AND EVERYTHING BAD NOT BAD. JUST GOTTA STAY HUMBLE TILL THE OUTCOME OF YOUR SITUATION AND SEE WHAT ALLAH GOT FOR YOU. CHIN UP CHEST OUT S**T AINT OVER NO WERE NEAR!! REMAIN A G AND STAY SUCKA FREE. NEVER FOLD NEVER WILL. FREE THE THERLBREAD ONES KILL ALL RATS..."

Kay Flock Sentence

With this social media message in mind, it seems like Kay Flock is thinking about a potential life sentence. Given the murder acquittal, it seems like this dismissed heavy charge might improve his chances at a reduced sentence, even though his convictions put him in a tough position. Nevertheless, we still have a lot to learn and determine before the Bronx native's sentencing hearing on July 16, if everything goes according to schedule.

Meanwhile, pictures of Kay Flock from behind bars show off a a more muscled physique, so hopefully he's finding some motivation, stimulation, and peace as he awaits his sentence. Now that we actually have a verdict from a jury, we will see how the interest and coverage of his case develops, as fans have been waiting on this for almost four years. Flock first turned himself in as the lead suspect in the Hernandez murder back in December of 2021.

