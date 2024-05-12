Sauce Walka & One Of The Island Boys Get Into Verbal Altercation At Jewelry Store: Watch

Keyglock Playboy Birthday Celebration
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Sauce Walka attends Keyglock Playboy birthday celebration at Clè Houston on August 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Keyglock)

Sauce Walka threatened to "slap" the Island Boy.

It's no secret that the Island Boys' wild antics oftentimes lead to backlash, but recently, they almost got one of them into serious trouble. In a new clip making its rounds online, Kodiyakredd is seen standing in a jewelry store, with none other than Sauce Walka browsing nearby. They began to argue about which of the two of them had more money and eventually started to exchange insults.

"I'm a millionaire. You're not a millionaire, bro," Sauce Walka told the Island Boy. "Bro, I'm way more known," he responded. The situation only escalated from there, though Kodiyakredd didn't say much, insisting that he wasn't willing to argue with the rapper. "Your jewelry's fake, you're a p***y, and I will slap you," Sauce Walka said. "Stop talking to me." Fortunately, some security guards were around to intervene before things got too out of hand. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the argument.

Sauce Walka Threatens To Slap Kodiyakredd

It looks as if the two of them are still on bad terms, as they both took to Houston Closet's Instagram comments section to throw some final jabs. "[Lollipop emoji] Boy," Sauce Walka wrote. Kodiyakredd later chimed in with, "He did sho the part where I came out running and threw plants on Sauce." This isn't the first time the Island Boys have found themselves in a disagreement that almost turned physical, however.

Back in February, they sat down for an interview when they were asked about kissing each other in a viral video. They didn't take kindly to the question, threatening to break things in the studio and nearly starting a fight. What do you think of Sauce Walka getting into a verbal altercation with one of the Island Boys at a jewelry store? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

