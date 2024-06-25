Sauce Walka Fends Off Knife-Wielding Man With A Broomstick And Fans Couldn't Be More Impressed

Sauce Walka did everything he could.

Sauce Walka is someone who has a propensity to go viral. Overall, most of the time, the artist is going viral for his comments on OnlyFans and the business world. However, he is also known for making great music and delivering some bangers when the fans are asking for it. Recently, however, the rapper found himself going viral for a whole new reason. That said, it was a positive reason that currently has fans singing his praises online.

In the video down below, you can see that Sauce Walka got into an altercation with a man while out in Los Angeles. According to reports, the man was allegedly wielding a knife. Of course, this is incredibly dangerous and difficult to defend against. You have to keep your distance in these situations. Well, luckily, Sauce Walka was able to grab a broom nearby and fend the man off with a broomstick. In the end, the man got spooked and ran away leading Walka to celebrate while walking back towards the camera.

Sauce Walka Takes "By Any Means Necessary" Quite Literally

The artist received plenty of praise for the clip. On Twitter, one fan wrote "It’s just….man aura that Sauce Walka gives off is just different lmao." "Bro everyday I’m starting to love @Sauce_Walka102 bro is the truth & down to earth," said another. Needless to say, the artist is feeling the love after this one. Hopefully, he doesn't find himself in a similar situation, anytime soon.