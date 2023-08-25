Sauce Walka Keeps The Energy High On New Album, “DAT BOY DEN”

Sauce Walka is coming back with a vengeance on his latest project, the long and hard-hitting DAT BOY DEN. Including past singles like “ONLY FANS,” the new collection of tracks is 18 songs long and features a lot of the 33-year-old MC’s closest collaborators within The Sauce Factory. Moreover, these are Sauce WoodWinnin, Sauce Gohan, Money Man, 44 Mike Deezy, BIG30, Peezy, and Freeway. They all work quite well together, bringing a similarly aggressive and raunchy energy to each track they appear on. Overall, for fans of hardened street rap with a crisp presentation, this might just fall right up your alley.

Of course, projects like these have their lyrical limitations and considerations, but it doesn’t make these deliveries or vivid images any less impactful. For example, “7 In A Cup” switches wildly between money talk, gunplay, cars, romantic partners, and all the other aspects of mainstream street rap lyricism these days. Still, the subtle piano keys in the background (which also accentuate many other tracks) lend it some more compelling sounds to work with. As such, Sauce Walka delivered on a simple premise that’s brought to life by his own energy.

Sauce Walka’s New Album DAT BOY DEN: Stream

To absolutely no one’s surprise, 6ix9ine is nowhere to be found on his tracklist, and probably never will be. If that confused you or you’re wondering what that has to do with the Houston rapper, that’s because he said that not even a billion dollars could convince him to work with Tekashi. He thinks he can do his style much better without “snitching,” and with energetic projects like these, he’s certainly making a case. If you haven’t heard DAT BOY DEN yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sauce Walka and more hip-hop releases each week.

Tracklist

1. DAT BOY DEN

2. 4 The High

3. ONLY FANS

4. Work It Out

5. I’m Like That

6. Free Sanchie Free Shiesty (with BIG30)

7. Country A** N***a (with Sauce WoodWinnin)

8. Rollin’ In (with Sauce Gohan)

9. 7 In A Cup

10. Steady Poppin It (with 44 Mike Deezy)

11. Uh Uh (with Peezy)

12. PTSD (Puttin That S**t Dine) [with Money Man]

13. Smashin’ & Splashin’

14. Free The Drippers

15. I Just Wanna

16. Loud Enuff (with Peso Peso & Sauce WoodWinnin)

17. Switches & AR’s (with Freeway)

18. RIP Pokey Freestyle – Screwed (with Sauce WoodWinnin)

