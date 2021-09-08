gun and drug charges
- MusicFTO Sett Arrested, Bond RevokedAs of writing this article, it's unclear why the judge in the Memphis rapper's case chose to revoke his bond over a gun and drug case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFuture Signee Lil Double 0 Reportedly Facing 15 Years In Jail For Drug & Gun ChargesThe rapper reportedly turned himself in to Broward County Jail following a December arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeFBI Shares Photos Of $1.5 Million Cash & Over 16 Kgs Of Drugs Seized During Fetty Wap’s ArrestFetty Wap and five others were arrested at Rolling Loud in New York.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Affiliate Ben10 Back In Jail 6 Days After Being Released: ReportJust six days after being released from jail, NBA YoungBoy affiliate Ben10 was reportedly arrested on multiple gun and drug charges.By Joshua Robinson