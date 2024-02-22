FTO Sett Arrested, Bond Revoked

FTO Sett was reportedly arrested on Tuesday (February 20) in Tennessee after a judge revoked his bond in his drug and gun case. Moreover, according to police records reportedly obtained by XXL, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office took him into custody following the judge's order. Specifically, at press time, it's unclear what prompted the judge to revoke the Memphis rapper's bond, although it's definitely in connection to open firearm and drug charges he caught in November of 2022. Perhaps the near future will hold answers for this debacle. Regardless, the court scheduled the "Can't Be F***ed With" MC's next court date for March 5.

Furthermore, FTO Sett's team and the Memphis Police Department hasn't responded to XXL's requests for comment yet. One unconfirmed report floating around social media right now is that he evaded police during a chase in a stolen vehicle with a switch. Also, they apparently caught the Life Of A SlimeCrook artist with stolen firearms and drugs, which could've led to the revocation of this bond. Still, a lot of this is mostly speculative, so take it with a grain of salt as more information slowly comes out about this ordeal.

However, it seems like FTO Sett himself had a response to all this on his Instagram Story, on which he's been active as of seven hours ago at press time. "Y'all know I can't let them trick me out my spot," the 1017 Records signee expressed on the social media platform. "I know the blogs want to see me lose. I'm good everybody them are old charges that I'm already fighting. Ian gone long I promise I'm right back to the rap soon my fee touch the concrete, if money was the issue I'll be right back out. See Y'all Soon. SLIMECROOK."

Sett Seems To Speak Out

