revoked
- MusicFTO Sett Arrested, Bond RevokedAs of writing this article, it's unclear why the judge in the Memphis rapper's case chose to revoke his bond over a gun and drug case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Begs Joe Biden, Meek Mill, Kim K, & More For Help After Phone Privileges Are RevokedThe incarcerated rapper shared an Instagram statement on Saturday, revealing that he's been "weeping" in his jail cell over his current circumstances.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Reveals His Phone Privileges Have Been Revoked, Says He's "In Great Spirits"YNW Melly's IG feed lit up with an update this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Three Grammys Have Not Been Revoked Following His Guilty VerdictAt this time, R. Kelly's three Grammy awards for "I Believe I Can Fly" will not be taken back.By Joshua Robinson
- SocietyStudent Promised College Scholarship In 2007 Now Being Told She Can't Have ItThe real-life "Scott's Tots."By Cole Blake
- SocietyJim Acosta & CNN Sue Donald Trump Amid White House BanJim Acosta isn't going down without a fight. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug To Stay Free Until Trial After Prosecutors Fail To Keep Him Jailed: ReportA judge denied the prosecutors motion to keep Young Thug locked up.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors & Mark Twain Prize Taken BackCosby's guilty verdict continues to discredit his previous achievements. By David Saric