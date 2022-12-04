It’s been an undeniably tough few weeks for YNW Melly. The Broward County native found out that he’s once again eligible for the death penalty. More recent reports reveal that his own mother is facing accusations of witness tampering.

After a period of silence, the “Murder On My Mind” hitmaker shared an emotional statement on his Instagram yesterday (December 3). “In the picture taken over a year ago I am smiling,” he began.

“But as I speak to you from my cell at this very [moment], I am weeping in the present. I have been mute for years about the mistreatment, discrimination and misuse of authority. Mentally and emotionally [abused], I have been suffering and in fear [of] B.S.O staff Captain Archibald [and] Captain Hubert.”

He went on, “XO Jean Baptiste and XO Jenkins are just a few names of high-ranked staff that have enforced this treatment.” According to the post, Melly is has not had phone privileges since April 8th. “Captain Archibald revoked my calls for using another inmate pin to talk on the phone,” he explained.

“Usually when someone faces discipline for this it is phone restriction for 30 days. It is now going on eight months, no other inmate in this jail is being treated this way. I haven’t spoken to family, friends, managers and accountants for months at a time.” As Melly notes, this has made it difficult for him to pay bills and take care of his household and livelihood – much less “talk to anyone for relaxation, pleasure, or stress relief.”

Melly says B.S.O is aware of these issues, yet he remains hidden from the world. “Not hearing my family’s voices has mentally and emotionally tortured me into deep depression,” he vented in his post.

“This is entrapment. I was never given a fair warning that talking on another inmate pin was wrong. The holidays are approaching, not to mention my mother’s birthday is on Christmas Day. Not only is this torture to me, it’s torturing them.”

The Florida native reminded the world that he’s “innocent until proven guilty” and he has the right to talk to his family. “Who ever took my [privileges has] a personal vendetta towards me. This is true mistreatment and discrimination plus pain and suffering.”

“I cannot do my time like this awaiting trial being secluded because of my celebrity status and social media following,” he concluded. Afterward, Melly tagged accounts like DJ Akademiks, Meek Mill, Kim Kardashian, and even President Joe Biden in hopes of getting some help.

Surprisingly, the “Uptown Vibes” hitmaker came through with a response, sending out a “Free Melly” message via Twitter.

“They treat us like slaves when they got us all alone,” Meek added in the same post.

They treat us like slaves when they got us all alone… FREE MELLY! They destroy your whole mentality before you even considered as guilty!!! pic.twitter.com/XrZMgeVClO — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 3, 2022

Do you think that YNW Melly is being stripped of his rights? Sound off in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the rapper’s case.

[Via]