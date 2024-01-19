Sett And Lil Baby "Can't Be F****d With" On New Track

Memphis rapper Sett is bringing the heat for your weekly rotation with a brand-new single. "CBFW (Can't Be F****d With)" features Atlanta superstar Lil Baby and it marks their first-ever collaboration. Sett has not been featured a lot on HNHH so far. But, that is mainly because he is still getting his career off the ground.

We first covered the aggressive MC back in late August of 2023 with his debut project. It was a massive, 29-track double disc album called Life of a SlimeCrook. For a first outing, it was quite a daring move. But, he did bolster the tracklist with A-list features. Sett brought on Tay Keith, Rob49, Key Glock, Finesse2Tymes, and Gucci Mane.

Listen To "CBFW" By Sett And Lil Baby

Sett does a great job of bringing the bulk of the energy to this cut. He surpasses the established star performance-wise. His lyrics are more interesting and the delivery is more convincing and potent. Baby mumbles his way through his section and it just does not feel like the same rapper we heard a couple of years ago. Hopefully, he can find more success in 2024.

Sett does a great job of bringing the bulk of the energy to this cut. He surpasses the established star performance-wise. His lyrics are more interesting and the delivery is more convincing and potent. Baby mumbles his way through his section and it just does not feel like the same rapper we heard a couple of years ago. Hopefully, he can find more success in 2024.

Quotable Lyrics:

We kickin' they a**, punt 'em, headstone 'em (Bah)

Headtap him three times for goin' against the homie (Headtap)

He basic, he playin', that boy be jabroni

Back-to-back shows, I’m fiendin' for money (F****d up)

Fifteen or better, I ain’t show up for nothin'

A thirty-day run, I done ran up a hunnid (I showed up thirty times)

