This past weekend, one of three suspects in 6ix9ine's terrifying home invasion from last month was arrested. That would be 19-year-old Pedro Rodriguez. Per CBS12 News, he's since been accused of accused of residential robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, grand theft over $20,000, less than $100,000, and Selling a Schedule I Substance.

He was officially handcuffed on Friday, December 19, after Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his West Palm Beach home. That has allowed us to learn what exactly was taken by Rodriguez and his two accomplices.

The list of luxury valuables includes Van Cleef earrings, a diamond necklace, a Balenciaga and Chanel purse, on top of $400 in cash. All in all, this totals to at least $30,000, according to the police. They were able to gather the worth of all of the items thanks to 6ix9ine's girlfriend. Her ID was allegedly stolen during the burglary, as well as her driver's license and three credit cards.

The purses, which equaled to $4,000 in value, were inside Pedro Rodriguez's place.

How was Pedro found and arrested? A security officer in the neighborhood acquired an image of Pedro and the other suspects that was captured on another homeowner's security camera.

Moreover, the police's evidence wound up revealing that Pedro's phone was in the area at the time of the crime.

When Does 6ix9ine Start His Sentence?

The hunt is still on for remaining suspects. They along Pedro, who were armed, confronted 6ix9ine's 60-year-old mother during their raid. They forced her to wait outside of the residence while they grabbed what they wanted.

You can see some of the footage above acquired by TMZ. Police say the criminals were looking for cash and car keys in particular.

6ix9ine called out the robbers on social media after hearing the news. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave [house arrest] for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p**sy sh*t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p**sy sh*t."