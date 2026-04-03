New Footage Of 6ix9ine Being Released From Prison Hits The Internet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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6ix9ine Reportedly Released From Prison This Week
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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6ix9ine turned himself in earlier this year for a three-month prison sentence after violating the terms of his supervised release.

6ix9ine is no stranger to legal trouble. Sometimes, his legal hurdles are not of his own doing, such as recent home invasions. But this time around, Tekashi 6ix9ine closed a significant chapter in this regard, as he was released from prison this week.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, footage emerged of him leaving MDC Brooklyn. The New York rapper showed off his long black hair and carried a lot of paperwork with him. He also showed off a SpongeBob figurine that President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela allegedly signed yesterday (Thursday, April 2). Tekashi's colleague gifted him a new chain and pendant to celebrate the occasion, which he put on quickly.

"That s**t is hard," he remarked. "This s**t is gas, I ain't gon' lie. Y'all had 90 days 'til I'm back, y'all got all the time 'til that day."

We will see what 6ix9ine gets up to now that he's no longer behind bars, whether it's dealing with the aforementioned home invasions or getting up to his usual antics. Either way, expect some new discussions and debates on the timeline.

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When Did 6ix9ine Go To Jail?

For those unaware, 6ix9ine served a three-month prison sentence starting in January of 2026 for violating the terms of his supervised release. The violations were specifically and allegedly over a former colleague telling federal authorities that the MC had drugs and guns in his house. Agents allegedly found a firearm and three ecstasy pills. Also, he had allegedly fought with the former colleague in question at a mall, which he also allegedly snitched about.

As for what 6ix9ine's supervised release originated from, this would be his infamous RICO case. He left prison early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was under house arrest and probation terms since.

Now, though, this recent supervised release violations might make any future potential legal complications face even more consequences. So Tekashi will have to be smart about what he does and how he moves. Still, it seems like he's very happy to be back out, so he will probably have a lot to say about his three-month sentence. Only time will tell how 6ix9ine's situation continues to evolve.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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