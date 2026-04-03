New Footage Of 6ix9ine Being Released From Prison Hits The Internet

6ix9ine is no stranger to legal trouble. Sometimes, his legal hurdles are not of his own doing, such as recent home invasions. But this time around, Tekashi 6ix9ine closed a significant chapter in this regard, as he was released from prison this week.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Twitter, footage emerged of him leaving MDC Brooklyn. The New York rapper showed off his long black hair and carried a lot of paperwork with him. He also showed off a SpongeBob figurine that President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela allegedly signed yesterday (Thursday, April 2). Tekashi's colleague gifted him a new chain and pendant to celebrate the occasion, which he put on quickly.

"That s**t is hard," he remarked. "This s**t is gas, I ain't gon' lie. Y'all had 90 days 'til I'm back, y'all got all the time 'til that day."

We will see what 6ix9ine gets up to now that he's no longer behind bars, whether it's dealing with the aforementioned home invasions or getting up to his usual antics. Either way, expect some new discussions and debates on the timeline.

When Did 6ix9ine Go To Jail?

For those unaware, 6ix9ine served a three-month prison sentence starting in January of 2026 for violating the terms of his supervised release. The violations were specifically and allegedly over a former colleague telling federal authorities that the MC had drugs and guns in his house. Agents allegedly found a firearm and three ecstasy pills. Also, he had allegedly fought with the former colleague in question at a mall, which he also allegedly snitched about.

As for what 6ix9ine's supervised release originated from, this would be his infamous RICO case. He left prison early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was under house arrest and probation terms since.