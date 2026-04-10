Young Thug Has A Strong Message To Flex On All His Opps

Young Thug is gearing up for his two Coachella performances this weekend and the next, building up hype for a new album. But he continues to deal with a lot of fallout from his last release UY SCUTI and his post-YSL RICO trial movement, fallout that he wants to combat with success.

In a social media clip Thugger posted that Kurrco caught on Twitter in the wee hours of today (Friday, April 10), he walked past many plaques showing the commercial success of his releases. Notably, So Much Fun appeared various times. Then, he relayed a message to his opposition or anyone who considers themselves as such.

"Look, I want to tell all my opposition, everybody that's an opp of me or thinks they're opps of me, I get three million two times this week. Peace," the Atlanta rapper expressed. It's unclear if he has a specific target in mind or what these earnings refer to. Either way, it's clear Thug wants his success to speak for himself, and to defend him against criticism. Whether or not it will halt criticism is another story.

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Young Thug's Recent Beefs

Most recently, Young Thug has been dealing with lots of beef. As such, there are many people this message could refer to. One of these is 6ix9ine, who recently clowned Thugger's "mysterious" persona among others. "Them n***as be over here acting like Rey Mysterio and sh*t," he expressed. "That n***a was tryna promote the n***er song, came out with the baby oil trying to act viral and s**t. They called him a rat, and he literally froze. He literally froze. [...] I walk s**t down, n***a, f**k is you talking about?"

Also, Young Thug recently faced accusations from Charleston White that he and his entourage threatened White at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion in Miami last month. While that situation doesn't seem to have developed any further, it represents the eyes on him right now and part of the scrutiny he faces.