Young Thug Has A Strong Message To Flex On All His Opps

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Young Thug Strong Message Flex On His Opps
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Young Thug continues to get a lot of backlash for his new music and his post-YSL RICO trial behavior, but he isn't sweating over criticism.

Young Thug is gearing up for his two Coachella performances this weekend and the next, building up hype for a new album. But he continues to deal with a lot of fallout from his last release UY SCUTI and his post-YSL RICO trial movement, fallout that he wants to combat with success.

In a social media clip Thugger posted that Kurrco caught on Twitter in the wee hours of today (Friday, April 10), he walked past many plaques showing the commercial success of his releases. Notably, So Much Fun appeared various times. Then, he relayed a message to his opposition or anyone who considers themselves as such.

"Look, I want to tell all my opposition, everybody that's an opp of me or thinks they're opps of me, I get three million two times this week. Peace," the Atlanta rapper expressed. It's unclear if he has a specific target in mind or what these earnings refer to. Either way, it's clear Thug wants his success to speak for himself, and to defend him against criticism. Whether or not it will halt criticism is another story.

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Young Thug's Recent Beefs

Most recently, Young Thug has been dealing with lots of beef. As such, there are many people this message could refer to. One of these is 6ix9ine, who recently clowned Thugger's "mysterious" persona among others. "Them n***as be over here acting like Rey Mysterio and sh*t," he expressed. "That n***a was tryna promote the n***er song, came out with the baby oil trying to act viral and s**t. They called him a rat, and he literally froze. He literally froze. [...] I walk s**t down, n***a, f**k is you talking about?"

Also, Young Thug recently faced accusations from Charleston White that he and his entourage threatened White at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion in Miami last month. While that situation doesn't seem to have developed any further, it represents the eyes on him right now and part of the scrutiny he faces.

In any case, Thug's looking forward to some solid Coachella sets. He's still flexing his iconic career against all the backlash he's received over the past few years.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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