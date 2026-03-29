Young Thug Allegedly Pressed Charleston White At Druski's "Coulda Been Love" Reunion

Young Thug has been laying low since his release from prison over the YSL RICO trial, but an alleged altercation with Charleston White might result in more legal drama. The social media personality threatened to press charges against the rapper for allegedly threatening his life at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion event last night (Saturday, March 28).

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, White took to Instagram to share a video of the alleged altercation. In it, he yells at Thugger and his entourage from a distance. Also, in the video's caption, Charleston accused the Atlanta MC and his entourage of threatening his life and trying to attack him. He claimed that Thug said "You’re going to lose your life right here" while on Federal Aviation Administration property in Miami, threatening to press charges for alleged "terroristic threats."

In another Instagram video, Charleston White blasted Young Thug, speaking on his probation and alleging more details about the alleged altercation. He also doubled down on claims that one of Thug's colleagues toted a gun during their alleged threats. White said he plans to press charges tomorrow (Monday, March 30) and fears for his life, hoping to file a restraining order against Thugger and contact federal authorities.

Charleston had other Instagram posts on the matter going over his allegations. We'll see if Young Thug responds to them publicly or in court, if White does press charges.

When Did Young Thug Get Out Of Jail?

These threats from Charleston White to Young Thug circle around Thug's past legal trouble, specifically the YSL RICO case. He finally left jail after two years on October 31 of 2024 after his mixed no contest plea.

Charleston White's criticisms of Young Thug also extend to the Atlanta snitching scandal that went down last year. There are still some leftover narratives from that, but it's clear these two hold little love for each other at this point.