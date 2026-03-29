Young Thug Allegedly Pressed Charleston White At Druski's "Coulda Been Love" Reunion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Screenshot of social media personality, Charleston White, in his car, taken from his Instagram account @officialcharlestonwhite.
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Charleston White accused Young Thug of threatening his life at Druski's event, warning Thugger that he plans to press charges against him.

Young Thug has been laying low since his release from prison over the YSL RICO trial, but an alleged altercation with Charleston White might result in more legal drama. The social media personality threatened to press charges against the rapper for allegedly threatening his life at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion event last night (Saturday, March 28).

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, White took to Instagram to share a video of the alleged altercation. In it, he yells at Thugger and his entourage from a distance. Also, in the video's caption, Charleston accused the Atlanta MC and his entourage of threatening his life and trying to attack him. He claimed that Thug said "You’re going to lose your life right here" while on Federal Aviation Administration property in Miami, threatening to press charges for alleged "terroristic threats."

In another Instagram video, Charleston White blasted Young Thug, speaking on his probation and alleging more details about the alleged altercation. He also doubled down on claims that one of Thug's colleagues toted a gun during their alleged threats. White said he plans to press charges tomorrow (Monday, March 30) and fears for his life, hoping to file a restraining order against Thugger and contact federal authorities.

Charleston had other Instagram posts on the matter going over his allegations. We'll see if Young Thug responds to them publicly or in court, if White does press charges.

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When Did Young Thug Get Out Of Jail?

These threats from Charleston White to Young Thug circle around Thug's past legal trouble, specifically the YSL RICO case. He finally left jail after two years on October 31 of 2024 after his mixed no contest plea.

Charleston White's criticisms of Young Thug also extend to the Atlanta snitching scandal that went down last year. There are still some leftover narratives from that, but it's clear these two hold little love for each other at this point.

Still, that doesn't mean these allegations from White have been confirmed, so we'll have to wait for more developments. In any case, this could be a massive problem for both depending on how far things go in other areas.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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