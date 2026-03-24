Lil Woody Claims Young Thug Has "Gay Secrets" Against Rappers In His Circle

BY Alexander Cole
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Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
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Lil Woody was recently on DJ Akademiks' stream, where he offered up his views on the latest with Young Thug.

Young Thug has found himself in some unique situations since coming home from jail. There have been some people trying to start beef with him, and for the most part, it has died down fairly quickly. However, at the moment, Thugger finds himself going back and forth with Ralo.

Thug has been getting some backup from the likes of Lil Baby, who has always been quick to defend him. Meanwhile, his YSL artists have also had his back throughout these matters. Clearly, the artist commands respect, and he is well-liked within his inner circle.

With that being said, Lil Woody, a key figure in the YSL trial, is a bit more cynical about the situation. Recently, he made an appearance on DJ Akademiks' live stream, and it was here that he offered up his thoughts on how Young Thug has become so well-connected.

Simply put, Woody believes Thug has "gay secrets" about various artists in his circle. As a result, these artists are pledging their allegiance so that they don't end up getting exposed.

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Lil Woody on Young Thug

It is a bizarre and outlandish theory that even DJ Akademiks is having a hard time believing right about now. He didn't seem too keen on whatever Woody was saying, and even appeared a bit uncomfortable.

In recent months, Woody has shifted his attention to streaming. Ever since the YSL trial, he has become a bit of a character, and there is fan interest in whatever he is doing. He has collaborated with the likes of Charleston White and has participated in those infamous 20V1 shows.

Of course, his involvement in the YSL trial was well-publicized, and there have been all sorts of concerns about the man's future given everything that was said during the trial. Clearly, the entire situation has taken its toll, and now, Woody finds himself on the internet making these kinds of statements. Whether or not Thug is hearing this stuff, is currently unknown.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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