Lil Woody Claims Young Thug Has "Gay Secrets" Against Rappers In His Circle

Young Thug has found himself in some unique situations since coming home from jail. There have been some people trying to start beef with him, and for the most part, it has died down fairly quickly. However, at the moment, Thugger finds himself going back and forth with Ralo.

Thug has been getting some backup from the likes of Lil Baby, who has always been quick to defend him. Meanwhile, his YSL artists have also had his back throughout these matters. Clearly, the artist commands respect, and he is well-liked within his inner circle.

With that being said, Lil Woody, a key figure in the YSL trial, is a bit more cynical about the situation. Recently, he made an appearance on DJ Akademiks' live stream, and it was here that he offered up his thoughts on how Young Thug has become so well-connected.

Simply put, Woody believes Thug has "gay secrets" about various artists in his circle. As a result, these artists are pledging their allegiance so that they don't end up getting exposed.

Lil Woody on Young Thug

It is a bizarre and outlandish theory that even DJ Akademiks is having a hard time believing right about now. He didn't seem too keen on whatever Woody was saying, and even appeared a bit uncomfortable.

In recent months, Woody has shifted his attention to streaming. Ever since the YSL trial, he has become a bit of a character, and there is fan interest in whatever he is doing. He has collaborated with the likes of Charleston White and has participated in those infamous 20V1 shows.