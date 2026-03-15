Fivio Foreign Blasts 50 Cent For Dissing Other Rappers Instead Of T.I.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fivio Foreign Blasts 50 Cent Dissing Other Rappers Instead Of TI
Feb 6, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician 50 Cent watches the Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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A fiery new series of tweets from Fivio Foreign called out 50 Cent, T.I., Young Thug, Lil Baby, Rooga, and Boosie Badazz.

Fivio Foreign has been in a lot of rap beefs, whether it's his recent spat with 21 Savage or his commentary on what's going on with hip-hop today. During a recent Twitter rant, he went off on 50 Cent, T.I., Young Thug, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, and Rooga.

Starting off with Rooga, Fivio seemed to refer to Rooga's challenge to G Herbo after winning a boxing match last night (Saturday, March 14). "Smt idc how many n***as Rugga box.. Man 2 Man I told him let’s get it on.. Every street n***a kno. all call outs is Mandatory. So he forever P***y in my eyes," he wrote.

Then, the New York drill rapper turned his ire to 50 and his beef with Tip, seemingly lamenting that Fif is going at other, older rappers from New York City rather than inspiring unity or fully going at his Atlanta opponent. "50 p***y for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country a** on his heels. Ain’t no changing subjects n***as. & I hate how NY didn’t stand together bout that s**t but f**k it," he shared.

Finally, Fivio Foreign went at Boosie Badazz, Lil Baby, and Young Thug. He wrote "Boogie," but seemed to refer to Boosie's list of rappers not in protective custody and a recent clip of Baby riding around with Thug. "Boogie bugging for leave me and a couple other RN’s off that list. & Baby werid for riding around w thug too," Fivio wrote, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram.

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Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

Apart from 50 Cent's beef with T.I., he also has beef with Papoose, the Let's Rap About It podcast, Dame Dash, Benzino, and many more. Although Tip and his family dissed him on various tracks, he only responded with one and has mostly stuck to social media trolling to clap back.

Elsewhere, Fivio Foreign's beef with these rappers should come as no surprise. He's previously called out Young Thug for supposedly turning his back on the streets, and extended that sentiment to other MCs. We'll see if anyone here responds or if this will go by without much fanfare. At this point, anything is possible.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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