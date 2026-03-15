Fivio Foreign Blasts 50 Cent For Dissing Other Rappers Instead Of T.I.

Starting off with Rooga, Fivio seemed to refer to Rooga's challenge to G Herbo after winning a boxing match last night (Saturday, March 14). "Smt idc how many n***as Rugga box.. Man 2 Man I told him let’s get it on.. Every street n***a kno. all call outs is Mandatory. So he forever P***y in my eyes," he wrote.

Then, the New York drill rapper turned his ire to 50 and his beef with Tip, seemingly lamenting that Fif is going at other, older rappers from New York City rather than inspiring unity or fully going at his Atlanta opponent. "50 p***y for coming at the old YN’s when TI old illiterate country a** on his heels. Ain’t no changing subjects n***as. & I hate how NY didn’t stand together bout that s**t but f**k it," he shared.

Finally, Fivio Foreign went at Boosie Badazz, Lil Baby, and Young Thug. He wrote "Boogie," but seemed to refer to Boosie's list of rappers not in protective custody and a recent clip of Baby riding around with Thug. "Boogie bugging for leave me and a couple other RN’s off that list. & Baby werid for riding around w thug too," Fivio wrote, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram.

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Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

Apart from 50 Cent's beef with T.I., he also has beef with Papoose, the Let's Rap About It podcast, Dame Dash, Benzino, and many more. Although Tip and his family dissed him on various tracks, he only responded with one and has mostly stuck to social media trolling to clap back.