Young Thug Sets Off Boosie Badazz With His Take On Protective Custody

BY Zachary Horvath
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Young Thug during New Year's Eve Hosted By NeYo & Terrence J at Brooklyn Chop House on December 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
Boosie Badazz kickstarted a debate within hip-hop circles about staying in protective custody and Young Thug's opinion is not sitting well.

Boosie Badazz's beef with Kodak Black has indirectly been generating some debate online. Amid a slew of insults, the Louisiana MC called his Floridian foe out for staying in protective custody while in prison. In a video denouncing his rival, Boosie said, "You checked PC, my n****. Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."

This led to the "Wipe Me Down" artist to share a list of fellow musicians who didn't take protective custody, or PC. Young Thug was on that list among a host of others, and it actually got him to respond on X.

However, as caught by No Jumper, Thugger doesn't really agree that PC should be frowned upon. "Pc is smarter tho. That hard sh*t get u nun but heartaches from your family and kids and more charges if it’s to much goin on in the dorms."

This prompted Boosie Badazz to clap back and call out what he sees as hypocrisy coming from the Atlanta native.

"THUGGER IF ITS SMARTER TO CHECK PC WHY U AINT CHECK PC? CAUSE U CANT CHECK PC IF U SAY YOU U A REAL N****," he responded. "U FROM THE TRENCHES U KNOW HOW THIS SH*T GO BRA. U CHECK PC U A COWARD. Simple is that. KEEP DAT SH*T A 100. I FEEL LIKE U PICKING SIDES smh DONT SAVE NO N**** LETEM DROWN. YALL KNOW WHAT WE SIGNED UP FOR."

Boosie Badazz Kodak Black Beef

Prior to this post, Boosie also sent this out. "U LYING N**** U TRYNA GET A FEATURE FROM MR. PC. SIT YO A*S DOWN SOME WHERE. PC IS A CHOICE." While he didn't tag or call out Thug directly here, it seems there may be another beef brewing.

It wouldn't be too hard for Boosie to juggle that as he's been sparring with Kodak for the last few days. It started over this past weekend when the former was on a livestream. The latter dropped in for some reason, and that sparked a tense back-and-forth that's raged on since.

Overall, though, Black and Badazz's beef has been going on for a few years at this point. It really took off in 2023 after the former linked up with 6ix9ine on a song. That didn't sit well with the veteran given the snitching allegations that loomed over the "GUMMO" rapper's head following the Nine Trey Bloods case.

Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
