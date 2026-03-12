Boosie Badazz's beef with Kodak Black has indirectly been generating some debate online. Amid a slew of insults, the Louisiana MC called his Floridian foe out for staying in protective custody while in prison. In a video denouncing his rival, Boosie said, "You checked PC, my n****. Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."

This led to the "Wipe Me Down" artist to share a list of fellow musicians who didn't take protective custody, or PC. Young Thug was on that list among a host of others, and it actually got him to respond on X.

However, as caught by No Jumper, Thugger doesn't really agree that PC should be frowned upon. "Pc is smarter tho. That hard sh*t get u nun but heartaches from your family and kids and more charges if it’s to much goin on in the dorms."

This prompted Boosie Badazz to clap back and call out what he sees as hypocrisy coming from the Atlanta native.

"THUGGER IF ITS SMARTER TO CHECK PC WHY U AINT CHECK PC? CAUSE U CANT CHECK PC IF U SAY YOU U A REAL N****," he responded. "U FROM THE TRENCHES U KNOW HOW THIS SH*T GO BRA. U CHECK PC U A COWARD. Simple is that. KEEP DAT SH*T A 100. I FEEL LIKE U PICKING SIDES smh DONT SAVE NO N**** LETEM DROWN. YALL KNOW WHAT WE SIGNED UP FOR."

Boosie Badazz Kodak Black Beef

Prior to this post, Boosie also sent this out. "U LYING N**** U TRYNA GET A FEATURE FROM MR. PC. SIT YO A*S DOWN SOME WHERE. PC IS A CHOICE." While he didn't tag or call out Thug directly here, it seems there may be another beef brewing.

It wouldn't be too hard for Boosie to juggle that as he's been sparring with Kodak for the last few days. It started over this past weekend when the former was on a livestream. The latter dropped in for some reason, and that sparked a tense back-and-forth that's raged on since.