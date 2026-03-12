Ralo Chimes In After Boosie Badazz Blasts Young Thug Amid Prison Debate

Boosie Badazz is one rapper who never hesitates to speak his mind online, no matter what kind of controversy it might stir up. He did just this recently, putting Kodak Black on blast for being in protective custody during his time behind bars. He even shared a list of artists who he says opted out of protective custody, sparking a major debate.

Young Thug chimed in on Twitter/X, arguing that protective custody is actually the better option. "Pc is smarter tho," he wrote, as seen in a screengrab shared by DJ Akademiks. "That hard sh*t get u nun but heartaches from your family and kids and more charges if it’s to much goin on in the dorms."

Boosie was quick to fire back, questioning why the YSL boss doesn't practice what he preaches.

Why Is Boosie Badazz Beefing With Kodak Black?

"THUGGER IF ITS SMARTER TO CHECK PC WHY U AINT CHECK PC? CAUSE U CANT CHECK PC IF U SAY YOU U A REAL N***A," he declared. "U FROM THE TRENCHES U KNOW HOW THIS SH*T GO BRA U CHECK PC U A COWARD Simple is that KEEP DAT SH*T A 100 .I FEEL LIKE U PICKING SIDES smh DONT SAVE NO N***A LETEM DROWN YALL KNOW WHAT WE SIGNED UP FOR."

Now, Ralo has shared his take on all of this, reflecting on his own time in prison. "Thug ain’t went to not one federal prison yard," he tweeted this morning (March 12). "He had that weak as trial and now he think he Escobar. Imagine being called a rat and still walked every yard with my chess out."