Ralo has his fair share of issues with Young Thug. According to him, however, he'd have no problem sitting down with him and other Atlanta rappers to try and sort out their differences. Recently, he linked up with Lil Woody for a livestream and was asked how he thinks a hypothetical sitdown with him, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and YFN Lucci would play out.

"I'm all for it," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks on Instagram. "You can't even play them b*tch-a** games with me. Woody, you know me, he know me. You can't even sit in no room with me and act like you is some type of big dog. I'll slap the sh*t out a n***a."

"N****s be acting like they El Chapo from Atlanta, and these n****s ain't even move no work or did nothing," he also added. "You can't play like that in front of me. Like, I'mma get mad. You can't sit in no chair like you're him and you ain't been him. Can't nobody sit in a room with me like that. I don't even feel right sitting in a room with a lot of n****s like that. I really don't."

Ralo & Young Thug Snitching Accusations

The beef between Ralo and Young Thug escalated last August, when the two of them engaged in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter/X.

The exchange was over snitching accusations, which they've both faced in recent years. Ralo called out Young Thug for having people cut him off over the allegedly false accusations. He also pointed to leaked audio of Young Thug allegedly speaking to authorities about Peewee Roscoe.