Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Ralo For Latest Interview Diss

Boosie Badazz has responded to Ralo's recent interview comments about allegedly confronting him to address snitching claims. In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), he accused Ralo of lying and reminded him that they previously agreed to stop causing drama on the internet.

"COME ON RALO," Boosie began in a post riddled with laughing emojis. "IF U GO TELL IT TELL THE TRUTH. ONLY THE PEOPLE WHO WAS THERE KNOW WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT N HOW IT WENT DOWN. THE WORLD DO NOT NEED TO KNOW WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT. THAT AINT GO HELP U. LET IT GO N***A. WE AGREED WE WASNT DOING THIS INTERNET SH*T NO MO!!"

When DJ Akademiks shared the back-and-forth on Instagram, fans took sides in the comments section. "See Boosie said they agreed they wasn't go so the internet stuff no mo and just like that look who broke the agreement right behind his back… smh…," one user wrote. Another added: "Ralo be needing so much attention."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Continues To Blast Ralo For Insulting His Touring Schedule

Boosie Badazz & Ralo Beef

It's far from the first time Boosie Badazz and Ralo have fired shots at one another. In 2024, Ralo remarked that he isn't a fan of hip-hop artists performing into their 40s and 50s while on Instagram Live. Boosie took the opinion as a slight and clapped back on X. Boosie went on to label him a clout-chaser and remarked that he's obsessed with him.

Despite still being at odds with Ralo, Boosie recently ended several other long-standing feuds. He, NBA YoungBoy, Kevin Gates, and Fredo Bang all hopped on a group FaceTime and worked out their issues, last month. While speaking with VladTV, Boosie confirmed they even discussed collaborating on new music together. "It was a fire phone call. They made my day because this was right after my plea-- I announced it, so this sh*t made my day. Gates sent me a record right after that, then YB sent me a record. I sent them records... It's coming," he said.