Boosie Badazz issued a warning for Kodak Black on social media on Tuesday night, following their exchange of words on Instagram Live. In doing so, Boosie remarked that the Florida rapper needs to watch out for fans who might lace his drugs with fentanyl.

“KODAK CHILL OUT BEFORE ONE MY FANS SELL U A BAD PACK N BUS YOUR HEART,” he wrote. The warning was a reference to the rumors of alleged drug abuse that Kodak has dealt with in recent years.

It isn't the first time he's brought up his alleged drug use. During an exchange on Instagram Live, Boosie ranted about the direction Kodak's career has gone. "I don’t give a f*ck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," he said. "You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it." From there, he admitted to being "too hard" on Kodak, but added: "I was mad at you. What you say and do matter, n****. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f*ck."

Following that Instagram Live session, Kodak accused Boosie of being hypocritical. He brought up his treatment of his daughter, and compared it to his manager, who is also gay.

Why Are Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Beefing?

Kodak Black and Boosie Badazz have been at odds for years at this point. The drama first began when Kodak teamed up with Tekashi 6ix9ine for a single back in 2023. At the time, Boosie was still critical of the rapper for his snitching allegations from the Nine Trey Bloods case.