Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Exchange More Insults As Feud Escalates

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boosie Badazz Kodak Black Insults
Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, Kodak Black joined Boosie Badazz's livestream, prompting a heated back-and-forth between the two of them.

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black have been at odds for some time now. Earlier this week, their feud was reignited during a livestream, which saw them exchange several brutal insults. Boosie, for example, accused Kodak of abusing drugs and made it clear he can't get behind it.

"I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," he said. "You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it."

"I was mad at you," he added. "What you say and do matter, n****. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f*ck." Kodak went on to call Boosie out for trying to seem "perfect" despite allegedly struggling with his own substance abuse issues in the past. "ION LAUGH @ YO PAIN N****," he declared. "YOU FOUL BRA."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Sparks Tense Back-And-Forth After Kodak Black Drops In On Instagram Live

Why Are Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Beefing?

The nasty back-and-forth didn't end there, however. Kodak proceeded to go live and put Boosie on blast over his relationship with his openly lesbian daughter, Iviona Hatch. He criticized the veteran rapper for publicly denouncing her despite having a gay manager, as seen in clips shared by Traps N Trunks. According to him, if he were in Boosie's shoes, he'd accept his child no matter who they choose to love.

Boosie fired back with full force on Twitter/X, doubling down on his drug abuse allegations and clowning Kodak for being in protective custody when he was behind bars. "I KNEW BOUT THE POWDER BUT I THOUGHT YO BABYMOMAS WAS LYING WHEN THEY SAY YOU WAS SMOKING CRACK," he wrote. "KODAK CHILL OUT BEFORE ONE MY FANS SELL U A BAD PACK N BUS YOUR HEART #fentnaylhisass."

Boosie continued his rant in a video. "You checked PC, my n***a," he claimed. "Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."

Boosie and Kodak's beef can be traced back to the latter's collaboration with 6ix9ine, who's famously accused of "snitching" on his peers. At the time, Boosie made it clear he didn't approve of this, claiming that Kodak had "no morals" and "no principles."

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
kodak black Music Boosie Badazz Sparks Tense Back-And-Forth After Kodak Black Drops In On Instagram Live
Kodak Black Meth Lyrics Hip Hop News Music Kodak Black Raises Eyebrows With Meth Lyrics In “On The Radar” Freestyle
Boosie Badazz Responds Kodak Black Diss Young Thug Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Responds To Kodak Black's Diss Over Young Thug Drama
Boosie Badazz Kodak Black Concerning Video Music Boosie Badazz Reacts To Kodak Black’s Latest Concerning Viral Video
Comments 0