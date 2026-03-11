Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Exchange More Insults As Feud Escalates

Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black have been at odds for some time now. Earlier this week, their feud was reignited during a livestream, which saw them exchange several brutal insults. Boosie, for example, accused Kodak of abusing drugs and made it clear he can't get behind it.

"I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," he said. "You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it."

"I was mad at you," he added. "What you say and do matter, n****. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f*ck." Kodak went on to call Boosie out for trying to seem "perfect" despite allegedly struggling with his own substance abuse issues in the past. "ION LAUGH @ YO PAIN N****," he declared. "YOU FOUL BRA."

Why Are Boosie Badazz & Kodak Black Beefing?

The nasty back-and-forth didn't end there, however. Kodak proceeded to go live and put Boosie on blast over his relationship with his openly lesbian daughter, Iviona Hatch. He criticized the veteran rapper for publicly denouncing her despite having a gay manager, as seen in clips shared by Traps N Trunks. According to him, if he were in Boosie's shoes, he'd accept his child no matter who they choose to love.

Boosie fired back with full force on Twitter/X, doubling down on his drug abuse allegations and clowning Kodak for being in protective custody when he was behind bars. "I KNEW BOUT THE POWDER BUT I THOUGHT YO BABYMOMAS WAS LYING WHEN THEY SAY YOU WAS SMOKING CRACK," he wrote. "KODAK CHILL OUT BEFORE ONE MY FANS SELL U A BAD PACK N BUS YOUR HEART #fentnaylhisass."

Boosie continued his rant in a video. "You checked PC, my n***a," he claimed. "Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid."