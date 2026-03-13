50 Cent Suggests He's Making A New Album After Dropping Untitled Track

50 Cent hasn't dropped a new project since The Kanan Tape in 2015, which followed his last studio album to date, 2014's Animal Ambition. But it seems like his rap feuds and his recent big moves might have inspired him to get back in the booth.

That's because of a new untitled track that 50 dropped via Instagram today (Friday, March 13). It's a revamp, remix, or alternate version of his 2012 track "Business Mind" (featuring Earl Hayes) off of his 5 (Murder By Numbers) mixtape. In the G-Unit mogul's caption, he teased at a possible album release titled The Algorithm. "Music untitled, I’d Fvck these [ninja emoji] up if they jump me in real life. a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!" he captioned the post.

Of course, this doesn't outright confirm that Fif is working on a new LP specifically, although he's been using this "algorithm" moniker a lot as of late. Then again, that could just be in reference to his hip-hop beefs. 50 also referenced this title in a post shortly before this untitled song dropped, which trolled his battle opponents T.I., Fabolous, and Papoose.

50 Cent's Disses To T.I.

However, the only diss track that emerged from 50 Cent's corner amid this time was "No One Told Us What We're Here For." The Leon Thomas-assisted track is the theme song to the new television series, Power: Origins. That song took many shots at T.I. and his family for their constant barrage of disses, and this beef stems from 50 allegedly running from a Verzuz battle he and Tip agreed to.

But beyond that, 50 Cent has more beef on the grill, as he recently took to social media to clown Papoose and make fun of his girlfriend Claressa Shields. He also has feuds with the Let's Rap About It podcast, Dame Dash, Floyd Mayweather, Diddy, and many more to handle.