50 Cent Suggests He's Making A New Album After Dropping Untitled Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Suggests Hes Making New Album After Untitled Track
May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper 50 Cent sits courtside during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
If 50 Cent's "The Algorithm" is really on the way, then it might have more to do with his hip-hop beefs than his current career status.

50 Cent hasn't dropped a new project since The Kanan Tape in 2015, which followed his last studio album to date, 2014's Animal Ambition. But it seems like his rap feuds and his recent big moves might have inspired him to get back in the booth.

That's because of a new untitled track that 50 dropped via Instagram today (Friday, March 13). It's a revamp, remix, or alternate version of his 2012 track "Business Mind" (featuring Earl Hayes) off of his 5 (Murder By Numbers) mixtape. In the G-Unit mogul's caption, he teased at a possible album release titled The Algorithm. "Music untitled, I’d Fvck these [ninja emoji] up if they jump me in real life. a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!" he captioned the post.

Of course, this doesn't outright confirm that Fif is working on a new LP specifically, although he's been using this "algorithm" moniker a lot as of late. Then again, that could just be in reference to his hip-hop beefs. 50 also referenced this title in a post shortly before this untitled song dropped, which trolled his battle opponents T.I., Fabolous, and Papoose.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

50 Cent's Disses To T.I.

However, the only diss track that emerged from 50 Cent's corner amid this time was "No One Told Us What We're Here For." The Leon Thomas-assisted track is the theme song to the new television series, Power: Origins. That song took many shots at T.I. and his family for their constant barrage of disses, and this beef stems from 50 allegedly running from a Verzuz battle he and Tip agreed to.

But beyond that, 50 Cent has more beef on the grill, as he recently took to social media to clown Papoose and make fun of his girlfriend Claressa Shields. He also has feuds with the Let's Rap About It podcast, Dame Dash, Floyd Mayweather, Diddy, and many more to handle.

With this in mind, there's certainly a lot of material that the hypothetical album The Algorithm could dive into. But before fans get their hopes up, they should consider the notion that this is all for the rap beefs.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Drops Untitled Track Trolling TI Papoose Fabolous Music 50 Cent Drops Untitled Track While Trolling T.I., Papoose & Fabolous
50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Response Papoose Disses Music 50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Into His Response To Papoose's Disses
King Harris 50 Cent Allegedly Snitched Music King Harris Drops Paperwork Proving 50 Cent Allegedly Snitched On Jimmy Henchman
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0