Lil Baby Affirms Loyalty To Young Thug As They Respond To Ralo's Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lil Baby Loyalty Young Thug Respond Ralo Disses
Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Ralo blasted Lil Baby for allegedly switching up on him for Young Thug, and he said Thugger isn't the gangster people assume him to be.

The YSL RICO trial continues to serve as the inception point of a lot of Atlanta hip-hop division, which mostly relates to Young Thug and his dynamics in that ecosystem. Ralo has been beefing with him for a while now, and after he dissed Lil Baby as well, Wham stepped in to join Thugger in returning fire.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Ralo had posited that Thug is not the gangster some folks think he is. He spoke on Jeffery popping off in the rap game early on, supporting him despite being an "opp," and him not being as involved in the streets as he may have presented.

"Tell the DA that," he responded to Ralo on Twitter. As for the Famerica artist's Baby disses, he lamented how they were close early on in his career, only for him to take Young Thug's side later. No Jumper on Instagram also caught his remarks about not wanting to get close to Baby if they would ever see each other. It's a far cry from Ralo and Lil Baby's previous dynamic.

Wham clapped back with "Why you acting like I switch up for slime??" in an Instagram comment. "You know the business f**k you mean." Thug also had another response in a video showing off his gator tail tank top. "You right, I'm not a gangster," he said. "My 'G' stands for 'Gator.'"

Ralo mocked these remarks in a video, insinuating that Thugger can never be the person he claims to be. Also, in a new snippet of a teased Rob49 and Young Thug collab shared by DJ Akademiks TV on IG, Thug dissed him. "Keep my mouth closed, I ain't nothing like Ralo," he rapped on the cut.

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Why Did Young Thug Go To Jail?

For those unaware, Young Thug went to prison earlier this decade for RICO charges against him, as prosecutors accused him of running a violent criminal gang under YSL. Following a no contest plea in 2024, authorities let him walk free after years behind bars.

As for Ralo, his beef with Young Thug currently stems from snitching allegations they have launched at each other over the past year or so.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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