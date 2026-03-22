Lil Baby Affirms Loyalty To Young Thug As They Respond To Ralo's Disses

The YSL RICO trial continues to serve as the inception point of a lot of Atlanta hip-hop division, which mostly relates to Young Thug and his dynamics in that ecosystem. Ralo has been beefing with him for a while now, and after he dissed Lil Baby as well, Wham stepped in to join Thugger in returning fire.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Ralo had posited that Thug is not the gangster some folks think he is. He spoke on Jeffery popping off in the rap game early on, supporting him despite being an "opp," and him not being as involved in the streets as he may have presented.

"Tell the DA that," he responded to Ralo on Twitter. As for the Famerica artist's Baby disses, he lamented how they were close early on in his career, only for him to take Young Thug's side later. No Jumper on Instagram also caught his remarks about not wanting to get close to Baby if they would ever see each other. It's a far cry from Ralo and Lil Baby's previous dynamic.

Wham clapped back with "Why you acting like I switch up for slime??" in an Instagram comment. "You know the business f**k you mean." Thug also had another response in a video showing off his gator tail tank top. "You right, I'm not a gangster," he said. "My 'G' stands for 'Gator.'"

Ralo mocked these remarks in a video, insinuating that Thugger can never be the person he claims to be. Also, in a new snippet of a teased Rob49 and Young Thug collab shared by DJ Akademiks TV on IG, Thug dissed him. "Keep my mouth closed, I ain't nothing like Ralo," he rapped on the cut.

Why Did Young Thug Go To Jail?

For those unaware, Young Thug went to prison earlier this decade for RICO charges against him, as prosecutors accused him of running a violent criminal gang under YSL. Following a no contest plea in 2024, authorities let him walk free after years behind bars.