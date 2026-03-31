Charleston White has no shortage of beef with his peers, and lately, he has his sights set on none other than Young Thug. Over the weekend, it was reported that the YSL founder allegedly got into it with the internet personality at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion. Allegedly, Thugger threatened his life, and he's not at all happy about it. According to him, he allegedly fears for his life and wants a restraining order against the Grammy winner.

Yesterday (March 30), he even took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in front of a police station. In his caption, he vowed to have the 34-year-old thrown back in jail. "I promise you Jeffery going back to jail for probation violation!," he wrote.

Young Thug was arrested in May of 2022 on RICO charges. He spent roughly 2.5 years behind bars before accepting a plea deal. He was later sentenced to time served plus 15 years of probation.

Ralo Reacts To Young Thug & Charleston White Beef

White's post arrives shortly after another one of Young Thug's foes, Ralo, shared his thoughts on his alleged run-in.

"Wise men don’t start fights that they can’t win," he declared in a post on his Instagram Story. "Some sht you just gotta walk pass. Only ah damn fool would publicly push up on Charleston White and yawl know how he coming. The man Charleston White is a gangsta worst nightmare fr. Cuz yawl gone play crazy and he gone send yawl straight to the crazy house fr…"