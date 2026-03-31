Charleston White Vows To Send Young Thug Back To Jail For Alleged Threats

BY Caroline Fisher
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Charleston White Young Thug Jail
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug &amp; Friends A Benefit concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Over the weekend, Young Thug allegedly confronted Charleston White at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion.

Charleston White has no shortage of beef with his peers, and lately, he has his sights set on none other than Young Thug. Over the weekend, it was reported that the YSL founder allegedly got into it with the internet personality at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion. Allegedly, Thugger threatened his life, and he's not at all happy about it. According to him, he allegedly fears for his life and wants a restraining order against the Grammy winner.

Yesterday (March 30), he even took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in front of a police station. In his caption, he vowed to have the 34-year-old thrown back in jail. "I promise you Jeffery going back to jail for probation violation!," he wrote.

Young Thug was arrested in May of 2022 on RICO charges. He spent roughly 2.5 years behind bars before accepting a plea deal. He was later sentenced to time served plus 15 years of probation.

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Ralo Reacts To Young Thug & Charleston White Beef

White's post arrives shortly after another one of Young Thug's foes, Ralo, shared his thoughts on his alleged run-in.

"Wise men don’t start fights that they can’t win," he declared in a post on his Instagram Story. "Some sht you just gotta walk pass. Only ah damn fool would publicly push up on Charleston White and yawl know how he coming. The man Charleston White is a gangsta worst nightmare fr. Cuz yawl gone play crazy and he gone send yawl straight to the crazy house fr…"

"Y'all can say I talk too much, but one thing I know is what to say and what not to say," he continued. "And I know who to f**k with and who not to f**k with. Every real street n***a across the globe know not to f**k with Charleston White. Y'all supposed to stay out of that man's way, you damn fool."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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