DJ Akademiks Explains Why He's Worried About Young Thug

DJ Akademiks says that he's worried for Young Thug after the rapper allegedly got into an altercation with Charleston White at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion over the weekend. He explained his reasoning during a recent livestream.

"I'm worried for King Slime," he began. "The reason that I'm worried for him is that I fear that him linking up with-- I don't know whose Bonnie and whose Clyde, but I think him and Lil Baby are trying to be Bonnie and Clyde. Why am I saying that? Because I know some of you are like, 'Ak, you just don't like Baby.' No. There are several instances that have been reported or rumored that, in the last about three weeks, Young Thug and Lil Baby are moving around in a way that seems to be in congruence with thinking that they're back on Bleveland Avenue. I'm telling you this as a fact. Thug was rolling with businessmen since he got out of jail. He didn't want to go back. But, ever since he linked back up with his passenger princess, he's back on bad timing."

He continued: "I'm not trying to incriminate anyone. I'm saying this if y'all are the same people who are always crying tears when n****s get locked up, this is the time where we hold them accountable and to switch it up. If we can tell that y'all are doing bullsh*t, I'm pretty sure law enforcement can tell y'all doing bullsh*t."

Young Thug & Charleston White's Altercation

The drama between Young Thug and Charleston White went public on social media, over the weekend, with White alleging that Thug and his entourage threatened him. “Young Thug and his goons threatened Unc life and tried to attack him," he claimed. He added that he intends to pursue legal action. Thug has yet to address the situation.

Thug finally got out of jail in the YSL RICO case back in 2024. He had spent over two years behind bars. To get out, he accepted a plea deal with 15 years of probation attached.