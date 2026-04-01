DJ Akademiks Explains Why He's Worried About Young Thug

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The rant comes after Charleston White claimed that Young Thug and his crew allegedly attacked him over the weekend.

DJ Akademiks says that he's worried for Young Thug after the rapper allegedly got into an altercation with Charleston White at Druski's "Coulda Been Love" reunion over the weekend. He explained his reasoning during a recent livestream.

"I'm worried for King Slime," he began. "The reason that I'm worried for him is that I fear that him linking up with-- I don't know whose Bonnie and whose Clyde, but I think him and Lil Baby are trying to be Bonnie and Clyde. Why am I saying that? Because I know some of you are like, 'Ak, you just don't like Baby.' No. There are several instances that have been reported or rumored that, in the last about three weeks, Young Thug and Lil Baby are moving around in a way that seems to be in congruence with thinking that they're back on Bleveland Avenue. I'm telling you this as a fact. Thug was rolling with businessmen since he got out of jail. He didn't want to go back. But, ever since he linked back up with his passenger princess, he's back on bad timing."

He continued: "I'm not trying to incriminate anyone. I'm saying this if y'all are the same people who are always crying tears when n****s get locked up, this is the time where we hold them accountable and to switch it up. If we can tell that y'all are doing bullsh*t, I'm pretty sure law enforcement can tell y'all doing bullsh*t."

Read More: Joe Budden Would Gleefully "Smack The Dog Sh*t" Out Of Charleston White 

Young Thug & Charleston White's Altercation

The drama between Young Thug and Charleston White went public on social media, over the weekend, with White alleging that Thug and his entourage threatened him. “Young Thug and his goons threatened Unc life and tried to attack him," he claimed. He added that he intends to pursue legal action. Thug has yet to address the situation.

Thug finally got out of jail in the YSL RICO case back in 2024. He had spent over two years behind bars. To get out, he accepted a plea deal with 15 years of probation attached.

Read More: Charleston White Vows To Send Young Thug Back To Jail For Alleged Threats

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
charleston-white-in-car-2022-1 Music Young Thug Allegedly Pressed Charleston White At Druski's "Coulda Been Love" Reunion
Ralo Warns Young Thug Jail Threatening Charleston White Music Ralo Warns Young Thug About Jail For Allegedly Threatening Charleston White
Charleston White Young Thug Jail Crime Charleston White Vows To Send Young Thug Back To Jail For Alleged Threats
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13 TV Joe Budden Would Gleefully "Smack The Dog Sh*t" Out Of Charleston White
Comments 0