Young Thug Goes Viral For Inspirational Speech At Florida International University

BY Caroline Fisher
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Young Thug Viral Speech
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Young Thug recently took the stage at Florida International University to share some words of wisdom with students.

Young Thug has been through a lot over the years and has picked up plenty of wisdom along the way. Recently, the rapper decided to share some of that wisdom in a speech at Florida International University, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. It didn't take long for the speech to go viral, thanks to Thug's creative delivery of a solid message.

"Lmaooooo the analogy was crazy but he eventually brought it back and tied it into something true," one Twitter/X user claims. "They say Shakespeare’s dead," another jokes. Someone else says, "I am so happy Thug is free from prison."

News of Young Thug's viral speech comes as fans await his new album, DBC (Day Before Coachella). He first announced the project in February, and at the time of writing, it doesn't have an official release date.

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DJ Akademiks Says He's Worried About Young Thug

While many expect the best from him, others have their doubts. This includes DJ Akademiks, who admitted that he's worried about the hitmaker during a recent livestream.

"I'm worried for King Slime," he explained. "The reason that I'm worried for him is that I fear that him linking up with-- I don't know whose Bonnie and whose Clyde, but I think him and Lil Baby are trying to be Bonnie and Clyde. Why am I saying that? Because I know some of you are like, 'Ak, you just don't like Baby.' No. There are several instances that have been reported or rumored that, in the last about three weeks, Young Thug and Lil Baby are moving around in a way that seems to be in congruence with thinking that they're back on Bleveland Avenue."

"I'm telling you this as a fact. Thug was rolling with businessmen since he got out of jail. He didn't want to go back. But, ever since he linked back up with his passenger princess, he's back on bad timing," Ak continued. "I'm not trying to incriminate anyone. I'm saying this if y'all are the same people who are always crying tears when n****s get locked up, this is the time where we hold them accountable and to switch it up."

Read More: 6ix9ine Roasts Young Thug, Playboi Carti & More For "Mysterious" Personas

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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