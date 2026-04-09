Young Thug Goes Viral For Inspirational Speech At Florida International University

Young Thug has been through a lot over the years and has picked up plenty of wisdom along the way. Recently, the rapper decided to share some of that wisdom in a speech at Florida International University, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. It didn't take long for the speech to go viral, thanks to Thug's creative delivery of a solid message.

"Lmaooooo the analogy was crazy but he eventually brought it back and tied it into something true," one Twitter/X user claims. "They say Shakespeare’s dead," another jokes. Someone else says, "I am so happy Thug is free from prison."

News of Young Thug's viral speech comes as fans await his new album, DBC (Day Before Coachella). He first announced the project in February, and at the time of writing, it doesn't have an official release date.

DJ Akademiks Says He's Worried About Young Thug

While many expect the best from him, others have their doubts. This includes DJ Akademiks, who admitted that he's worried about the hitmaker during a recent livestream.

"I'm worried for King Slime," he explained. "The reason that I'm worried for him is that I fear that him linking up with-- I don't know whose Bonnie and whose Clyde, but I think him and Lil Baby are trying to be Bonnie and Clyde. Why am I saying that? Because I know some of you are like, 'Ak, you just don't like Baby.' No. There are several instances that have been reported or rumored that, in the last about three weeks, Young Thug and Lil Baby are moving around in a way that seems to be in congruence with thinking that they're back on Bleveland Avenue."