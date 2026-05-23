The Game Salutes Drake's Commercial Dominance With "ICEMAN" Trilogy

The Game may have a Compton connection to Kendrick Lamar, but that doesn't mean he turned his back on his collaborator Drake. Quite the opposite: He's celebrating their camaraderie. Amid the massive projected sales for the Toronto superstar's new album trilogy, the Los Angeles rapper took to his Instagram Story to show his support and praise.

As caught by Viral Drizzy on Twitter, he shared the most recent first week sales projections for the ICEMAN trilogy. That album is leading the way with 460K album-equivalent units, whereas HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR followed with 114K and 109K respectively.

"I remember who said what about who when they thought it was what it wasn't," Jayceon Taylor captioned his IG Story post. This seems to refer to folks who criticized Drizzy over the years (especially in the past two) and allude to those critics having a different tone these days.

This ruffled feathers for a few reasons. Some will just hate on anything OVO-related on general principle, but other folks had more specific criticisms regarding West Coast loyalty. As it turns out, this is a little more complicated.

The Game Speaks On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

The Game explained supporting Drake amid Kendrick Lamar's battle during a recent Complex interview. "When the whole thing popped off, everybody was like, 'You supposed to be with the West Side!'" he said. "I was like, 'We are the most segregated culture in hip-hop.' Y'all want to say we supposed to be so West Side. But before you drive by the opps' hood with your window down and yell out, 'Where y'all from, cuz?', is it about the West Side then? [...] Let me do me on my type of time, and I'ma let you know how you should walk accordingly when you have camaraderies or real friendships."