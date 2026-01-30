The Game Has A Challenge For Kendrick Lamar On New Gangsta Grillz Deluxe

When it comes to iconic rappers from Compton, The Game is not very far away from Kendrick Lamar, especially in a contemporary setting. But there's been a bit of friction between the two in recent years, which the former seemed to address on his new Gangsta Grillz deluxe E.M.N.T. – The Credits.

This expansion of his Every Movie Needs A Trailer project features more production from Mike & Keys and assistance from DJ Drama, as well as guest appearances from Conway The Machine, 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, and more. But many fans took note of the opening track "Whatever," which contains the K.Dot reference.

"If I ain't the best rapper from Compton, it got to be Kendrick / And if Kendrick the best rapper, tell him step up and end it," Jayceon Taylor rapped on the cut. While many fans might interpret this negatively, that's a potential mischaracterization.

After all, there's praise from one Compton rapper to another, and this "step up and end it" challenge might be general rather than referring to Chuck Taylor himself. Fans always go wild over potential disses, but this seems more like a sign of competitive respect rather than outward shade.

Do The Game & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

However, The Game's previous comments on Kendrick Lamar have led many fans to assume that there's tension between them. But the former has always denied having any issues with the latter, instead turning his attention to overzealous fanbases and media outlets who have downplayed his relevance.

Also, The Game's bond with Kendrick Lamar's rival has led many to peddle this speculation. While he and Drake are still cool, it's clear that he doesn't want to take specific sides in their feud.

As such, this Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits shoutout is probably more benevolent and less combative than many fans would suggest. At worst, it's another way to get the headlines bubbling. But with a lot of back-and-forth so far, we doubt this draws a line in the sand.