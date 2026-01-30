The Game Has A Challenge For Kendrick Lamar On New Gangsta Grillz Deluxe

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Challenge Kendrick Lamar New Gangsta Grillz Deluxe
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Game has said a lot about Kendrick Lamar in recent years, but this new mention on his recent Gangsta Grillz expansion is respectful.

When it comes to iconic rappers from Compton, The Game is not very far away from Kendrick Lamar, especially in a contemporary setting. But there's been a bit of friction between the two in recent years, which the former seemed to address on his new Gangsta Grillz deluxe E.M.N.T. – The Credits.

This expansion of his Every Movie Needs A Trailer project features more production from Mike & Keys and assistance from DJ Drama, as well as guest appearances from Conway The Machine, 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, and more. But many fans took note of the opening track "Whatever," which contains the K.Dot reference.

"If I ain't the best rapper from Compton, it got to be Kendrick / And if Kendrick the best rapper, tell him step up and end it," Jayceon Taylor rapped on the cut. While many fans might interpret this negatively, that's a potential mischaracterization.

After all, there's praise from one Compton rapper to another, and this "step up and end it" challenge might be general rather than referring to Chuck Taylor himself. Fans always go wild over potential disses, but this seems more like a sign of competitive respect rather than outward shade.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

Do The Game & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

However, The Game's previous comments on Kendrick Lamar have led many fans to assume that there's tension between them. But the former has always denied having any issues with the latter, instead turning his attention to overzealous fanbases and media outlets who have downplayed his relevance.

Also, The Game's bond with Kendrick Lamar's rival has led many to peddle this speculation. While he and Drake are still cool, it's clear that he doesn't want to take specific sides in their feud.

As such, this Gangsta Grillz: E.M.N.T. – The Credits shoutout is probably more benevolent and less combative than many fans would suggest. At worst, it's another way to get the headlines bubbling. But with a lot of back-and-forth so far, we doubt this draws a line in the sand.

Maybe The Game will explain this further in a future interview or social media statement. As for the pgLang creative, we doubt he will pop out to respond.

Read More: Rihanna’s ANTI Is Still Her Most Honest Work, 10 Years Later

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
News Marijuana Man
Comments 0